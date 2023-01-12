Entertainment
Hooray for Hollywood! A Quirky Pennsylvania Bungalow Gives a California Vibe
A quirky home in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania looks like it belongs somewhere else.
Part of an enclave of 1920s bungalows, this odd house seems most at home in the land of palm trees and convertibles.
And there is a reason for that.
There’s this little pocket called Hollywood, and all of its unique Hollywood bungalow-style homes, says listing agent Frank Blumenthal, with Keller Williams Real Estate Tri-County. Every house is a little different.
Each street in the neighborhood of approximately 200 houses is named after a California town. This home on Berkley Avenue is listed at $345,000.
The price has dropped a few times since the home was originally listed at $374,900 in October 2022. It reached $349,000 in December 2022 and its current price in the new year.
___
Watch: This Rockin’ Colorado Cave Home Is A Must-See
___
east meets west
The history of the house dates back to 1926, when the architect Gustav Weber brought his distinctive style to the East Coast.
It’s very unique architecture for Pennsylvania,” says Blumenthal. “We have Craftsman-style homes, but we don’t have those cute little Hollywood bungalow-style homes. These are cookie-cutter houses. It is the only pocket in this area that has this opportunity for people.
Weber dubbed the three-bedroom, one-bathroom Airplane House in his architectural renderings.
Others call it Gingerbread House. Whatever you call it, it’s definitely unusual.
There are many rare character traits in these houses; and especially with these bungalows, you don’t see a lot of 90-degree angles, says Blumenthal. It’s all rounded corners, which builders hate to do because it’s a lot more work. Inside, the arches, walls and ceilings are mostly without 90 degree angles.
Blumenthal is handling the sale of this home for the second time, having sold it to the current owner in 2007 for $215,000, according to Realtor.com.
A highlight of the 1,050 square foot home is a fireplace handcrafted from tiles typical of the region.
Blumenthal notes that the home’s kitchen and bathroom could probably use some updating. In addition, the large basement is not finished.
Blumenthal thinks the home’s modest square footage is perfect for someone who knows the area and wants a smaller space.
It really is like an empty house or for someone who is downsizing, he says. The buyer “is someone who currently lives in the neighborhood in a large house and who wants something with character.
This house was love at first sight for the seller.
When we opened the front door, she said, ‘This is it,'” Blumenthal recalled. “She knew right away that she could connect with the house. … She felt this good energy inside the house and knew right away that it was for her.
He says the house still has the same vibe and just expects a potential buyer to feel the same as the seller.
I love going to this house,” says Blumenthal. “It has a lot of unique and cool architectural features.
