The Chattogram Leg Promises Greater Entertainment





Dhaka’s first leg of the ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) saw quite a bit of action both on and off the pitch before the tournament moved to Chattogram for the second phase from Friday. There were some standouts during the Dhaka stopover from teams and individuals that certainly promise an exciting tournament in the future. Sylhet shines under the inspiration of Mashrafe For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. Although Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is no longer in contention for national team selection, the inspirational cricketer made his mark with his quality of leadership as Sylhet Strikers finished the Dhaka leg with an unbeaten run, winning all four games to stay top of the points table. The 39-year-old led from the front and remained instrumental with his average pace and is among the best wicket-takers in the tournament so far, with seven wickets at a saving of 7.46. The charismatic cricketer led the team with utmost authority from the start of the BPL, and a mix of youth and experience made Sylhet one of the biggest title contenders for this edition of the BPL . Additionally, the presence of another experienced cricketer in Mushfiqur Rahim has provided plenty of assurance in the batting line-up, and alongside talented young local and overseas players, Sylhet remains a balanced unit. Residents make their presence felt The BPL has always been expected to be a huge platform for local cricketers to showcase their skills and share the limelight, and the Dhaka leg certainly proved fruitful in that aspect. This time some of the uncapped local cricketers showed great consistency and grabbed attention with their performances. Among them, the young Towhid Hridoy of Sylhet stands out. The member of Bangladesh’s Under-19 World Cup-winning squad has become the revelation of the BPL’s Dhaka round. The right-hander is currently the tournament’s leading points scorer, with 194 points in four games, where he has scored three consecutive half-centuries. More importantly, Hridoy appears to have matured as a hitter, which has already started paying dividends for the 22-year-old, but is likely to miss Chattogram’s entire leg with a finger injury. Besides Hridoy, Zakir Hasan of Sylhet, Najmul Hossain Shanto, pacemaker Rejaur Rahman Raja and Jaker Ali of Comilla Victorians have also impressed with their outings so far. entertaining cricket Over the years, the lack of entertaining cricket, especially in the early part of the BPL, has always remained a major concern, but the Dhaka leg of this edition certainly provided a good start. However, the first two games of the opening fixtures of the day produced low-scoring encounters, where the slow and weak nature of Mirpur’s pitch still raised more than a few eyebrows, although that was a different story with the night games offering some competitive totals on the board. The first leg has already seen the third most successful chase in BPL history as Sylhet chased a whopping 194 points posted by Fortune Barishal. The tournament also featured two centuries in the same game. Pakistan’s Azam Khan hit the opening ton for the Khulna Tigers but it was ultimately in vain after compatriot and Chattogram fly-half Usman Khan snapped a blistering century to clinch victory for his side. The Dhaka leg also saw a total of over 200 posted by Sylhet against Dhaka Dominators, and it is set to be the first of many as the tournament moves to Chattogram where the ground historically offers big totals.

