Former Alabama football player turned actor lands Law & Order role
The call came on Halloween, and appropriately, it turned into something terrifyingly spooky.
Brandon Moore, a former Alabama footballer, didn’t exactly receive the typical preparation for a successful audition. Longtime NBC Series Producers”Law and ordercalled the debuting actor on Oct. 31, immediately put him on a plane to New York, and the next day he was on camera playing a central role in a new episode that airs Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.
This can create a frightening level of pressure, of course, even more so than the demands of being part of the five-year-old scout team for the Crimson Tide. He can’t give away the plot, but Moore, 29, was in the Big Apple for a good two weeks in November shooting the episode, including an eight-hour stretch in which he’s had to cry on command ever since. a witness stand. He was not handed a sliced onion to help with the aqueduct; a true test of his acting skills.
“One thing that kept me going was Jeffrey Donovan, who was the lead on ‘Burn Notice’. We were in a scene that just didn’t feel right,” Moore said. “I said to them, ‘This scene hurts me. I’m not trying to cross the line, but I don’t feel like it’s happening right.’ It wasn’t easy because I’m the young newcomer, but Jeffrey said, “For the rest of your career, stick to your instincts, because you’re perfect.” So they added a few lines and they kept those lines in the scene for the final edit.”
Let’s go back a bit.
Moore came to Alabama from Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in 2012 as a 6-foot, 335-pound offensive lineman who turned down Division II scholarship offers to be a frontrunner in UA. The NFL was his dream, and he thought competing in a powerhouse program would get him there, even as an extra, more effectively than playing ball at a small school. After a year as a scout team offensive lineman, then-coach Scott Cochran told him he was “too big and too slow” to play, so he lost nearly 100 pounds over the next two years in a strenuous effort to get on the court. The physical transformation pushed his role as a scout team from lineman to middle linebacker on special teams, eventually reducing to 240 pounds as a backup fullback and long snapper.
“I wasn’t the most talented guy, but I squatted 600 pounds and benched 505 and was wide as a doorframe,” Moore said.
Although he only played a few career snaps in game action, his reputation as a mainstay of the scout team earned him a scholarship his final season. And after two years of unsuccessful efforts to break into professional football, he threw the same work ethic into acting.
To date, he has paid off handsomely.
He will appear in the second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” on Paramount+, which begins later this month. He will also soon be in theaters, in “Condor’s Nest”, a post-war film starring Arnold Vosloo and Michael Ironside. He gained an industry mentor in Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Chiklis, for whom Moore was a stunt double in an upcoming football movie titled “The Senior.”
On Thursday, however, “Law & Order” will propel his career to a new level of notoriety. Quite the opposite of the status of extra in Alabama, where he could not have been more anonymous.
He finally arrives on the pitch but not the one he had planned.
2/ https://www.tuscaloosanews.com/story/sports/columns/2023/01/11/brandon-moore-alabama-football-law-order-imdb/69795898007/
