Actor Frankie Muniz says he will race NASCAR’s ARCA Series in 2023





Actor Frankie Muniz said Wednesday that hell will be racing in the NASCARs ARCA Series in 2023. Muniz, 37, will race full-time for Rette Jones Racing in the fourth-tier NASCAR series. The former Malcolm in the Middle star is expected to take part in 20 races during the season. The first ARCA race of 2023 will take place on February 18 at Daytona International Speedway, the day before the Daytona 500. Since childhood, it had been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important to me to partner with a team that aligned with my goals and long-term vision while providing every opportunity imaginable. to grow mentally and physically full time. race car driver, Muniz said in a statement. I look forward to not only demonstrating my abilities on the track and how serious I am about advancing in my racing career, but also showing my son and my family what it’s like to pursue his dreams. and reinvent themselves. Muniz participated in the 2022 ARCA test at Daytona and will participate in the pre-season test before the 2023 season. His Rette Jones Racing team will race Fords. Ford is pleased to welcome Frankie Muniz to its performance family. Frankie is not only a successful actor, but also a skilled and enthusiastic racer, Fords Mark Rushbrook said in the release. The ARCA Series ranks below the NASCARs Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series and features a mix of teens just starting their careers and veterans racing for fun while working at other jobs. Only seven drivers have entered all 20 ARCA races in 2022, and given the lack of depth in the ARCA series, it’s very possible that Muniz could score a few top 10s in his debut season. Amber Balcaen, the driver who competed for RJR in 2022, had six top-10 finishes and finished seventh in the points standings in her first ARCA season. Muniz has been chasing his racing dream since the mid-2000s, when he raced in lower-level series. He revealed in 2017 while on ABC Dancing With The Stars that he broke his back and injured his hands and ribs in a running accident. He competed in the now-defunct Toyota Celebrity Race five times during the IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend, with a best third place finish. Actor Frankie Muniz will compete in NASCAR’s fourth-tier ARCA Series in 2023. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/actor-frankie-muniz-says-hell-compete-in-nasca-rs-arca-series-in-2023-194153366.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos