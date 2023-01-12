Actor Austin Butler Still Speaks Like Elvis, Nation Confused





Is there anything worse than a method actor? Yes, a method actor who continues acting after the movie he starred in is over. Austin Butler starred as the king of rock ‘n’ roll and the man who thought he could move the clouds with his mind, Elvis Presley, in the film Elvis. It’s a tall order, but by all accounts Butler did his homework to nail Pressley’s low, raspy drawl. Although the second the movie was in the box, he could drop Elvis’ voice and go back to talking like a regular dude born in Anaheim, California. Not Butler, he made sure to keep doing the voice of Elvis at least through awards season. Again, this is a man from ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA. Twitter users have well understood Butler’s inability to part with the voice. Especially how he looked in previous roles. I just need to know if Austin Butler is doing the voice of Elvis for DUNE 2 — Karen Han (@karenyhan) January 11, 2023 Alright now who’s gonna assign Austin Butler an exorcist to get that Elvis voice out of him — Cody Derick (@codymonster91) January 11, 2023 Yeah, there’s a big difference in his voice over the years. He went from feeling like you’re a run-of-the-mill Orange County bro to feeling like he’s slammed multiple fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches a day. Austin Butler at the premiere of Elvis. Months after the film’s release, he still talks like the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic) Butler had been in character for a long time Filming for the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic began in 2020. So, to be fair, the movie had been in production for a few years, so Butler must have sounded like the owner of the rock legend/celebrity chimpanzee (Scatter scream) for a long, long time. I understand how this can happen. I watched an Australian TV show once and spoke with an Australian accent for several days afterwards. I almost drove my girlfriend to the point of going crazy with this. But why not start weaning yourself off the vocals after the premiere? I haven’t seen Elvis but using my cursory knowledge of rock ‘n’ roll history I’m going to guess a sequel isn’t in the works. At least if acting work dries up, Butler could go to Vegas and make a decent living officiating at a wedding and playing the part of an Elvis impersonator. This is my main problem with the method of action. If it delivers great performance, great. Don’t terrorize the rest of the cast and crew because you’ve convinced yourself that you’re actually Andy Kaufman, or, in this case, Elvis. Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle

