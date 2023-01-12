Saudi Arabia rumored to buy World Wrestling Entertainment





Sign up to receive relevant business news. Is it a rib? You’re teasing us, aren’t you? Twenty-two years after Vince McMahon exclaimed “I bought my competition” when Ted Turner acquired WCW, the wrestling mogul, now 77, has reportedly sold World Wrestling Entertainment to Saudi Arabia. saudimania So far, 2023 has been a Survivor match for WWE. Last year, McMahon parted ways with the company after it was revealed he had paid several million women to settle sexual misconduct complaints for decades. He still remained the controlling shareholder, but his role as creative director and his “evil boss” persona were no more. McMahon’s daughter Stephanie took on the role of co-CEO alongside Nick Khan, and son-in-law Paul “Triple H” Levesque stepped in as the creative voice of what many fans consider to be the end of decades of cringe-worthy and oddly fractured management. Appreciated after styling. He once fired a wrestler for smiling during a segment. Oh, and he also doesn’t like the word “wrestler” being spoken on his show. But last week McMahon returned to the company as a board member and suggested he would sell the business. Stephanie has since stepped down as CEO and many insiders believe WWE is about to sell to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. That’s no exaggeration as WWE already has strong ties to the Gulf countries: In 2018, WWE entered into a 10-year partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Sports to hold two events a year in the country. WWE received backlash for partnering with a country responsible for multiple human rights abuses and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but Vince saw dollar signs. A single event in Saudi Arabia brings in around $50 million in revenue, nearly three times as many ticket sales as WWE’s flagship show, WrestleMania.

Saudi Arabia has embarked on a sports spending spree. The nation invested heavily in Formula 1, bought an 80% stake in Newcastle United Football Club and launched the absurdly wealthy but much-criticized LIV golf league, which produced PGA greats such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Fans disapprove of the supposed deal and fear it could mean bad news for WWE’s women’s division, which has long been an afterthought of McMahon. After all, women in Saudi Arabia have only recently been allowed to drive their own cars, so it’s hard to imagine them being allowed to slam the pump handle. Viewers are also showing their support for Sami Zayn, who was never allowed by Saudi Arabia to perform inside the country due to his Syrian heritage. TBH I will follow @SamiZayn wherever he goes. This man is a real actor and oozes charisma,” a fan tweeted“No kidding, that’s a valid reason not to sell to Saudi Arabia.” Know your role, Jabroni: While Vince McMahon revels in setting Cade down, even he can’t deal with the Saudis with the snap of a finger. WWE is publicly traded, so shareholders should always be notified of these deals through SEC filings. Other rumored buyers include Comcast and Disney. one thing is sure no chance in hell If the Saudi deal goes through, WWE will retain all of its fans. Source: www.thedailyupside.com

