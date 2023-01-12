Entertainment
How Plano-Born Actress Jenna Davis Gave M3GAN Her Creepy Voice
The strangely soft voice of M3GAN was born in Jenna Davis’ bedroom closet.
It was there that Davis, an 18-year-old Plano-born comedian, sequestered herself to record her audition for the voice of M3GAN, a 4-foot-tall robotic doll with out-of-control artificial intelligence.
In my closet is where it all started, Davis said in a phone interview.
Her voice, coupled with the physical movements of 12-year-old Amie Donalds, brings a Generative Android Model 3, or M3GAN, to life in a terrifying way.
The Universal and Blumhouse PG-13 Doll Thriller Enjoyed a $30 Million Opening Weekend and Scored 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.
In the film, M3GAN is created by Gemma (Allison Williams) for her 8-year-old orphaned niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). M3GAN is programmed to protect Cady, but as her self-awareness increases, she murderously protects herself.
Did Davis expect this kind of success?
Oh, I had no idea, she said. I knew the project was called M3GANand I auditioned for M3GANbut I had no idea it was related to Blumhouse, not Universal, or would ever be in theaters, or become what it is today.
So the fact that he has it is literally insane and seems really surreal.
Hearing her say she’s crazy is also surreal. Trailers and marketing efforts have transformed his scary phrase, it’s crazy, isn’t it? in a familiar refrain.
It’s also his favorite line in the movie.
My mom and I ironically used the word crazy more frequently than we ever did in our lives, Davis said. And we always laugh and laugh about it because certainly because of M3GAN.
I think it’s fun and just a repeating thing that stuck with me and will probably stick with me for the rest of my life.
Davis, who attends Pasadena City College in California, is also a singer, songwriter and dancer. She has completed a supporting role in the new Zelda Williams film, Lisa Frankenstein. She also has a recurring role on Disney Channels Home of the crows.
She has a large social media presence with 4.3 million followers on ICT Tac2 million on instagram and 2 million on Youtube.
Davis spoke more about his role in an interview with The Dallas Morning News.
As a dubber, what personal signature did you put on M3GAN’s voice?
Right from the start, when I received the audition details, I wanted to make sure that… I could make this AI fun, exciting, and different. And how can I separate that from myself? I knew it was the AI. But when you think of AI, you might think of someone like Siri or someone like Alexa who is very monotonous and has the same way of talking every time she speaks. I thought it would be very boring to listen to for very long periods of time. And so, regarding M3GAN, I wanted to make sure it had different tones. It’s recognizable throughout the movie and she has a different tone when talking to Cady, she has a different tone when talking to Gemma, and she has different tones when talking to other people.
Was it difficult to merge the voice with the physical appearance of M3GAN?
It was largely my first choice because I hadn’t met the artists before the audition. So when I sent in my first audition, it was a choice. Fortunately and fortunately, the choice I made somehow boosted the voice and how M3GAN came to life through his voice.
Did you feel like you put your own signature on M3GAN’s voice?
Absolutely. M3GAN had a lot of what I wanted it to have personality and spunk. With my own voice, I’ve been able to play in there and have times where it’s super energetic and bubbly, and fun, but also times where it can turn you on in the blink of an eye.
Have you been to any of the screenings to see the reactions?
I went to the premiere and screening hosted by Universal the other night. It was interesting to hear how each audience reaction was quite different. So it’s interesting to see [the reactions of] the people at the premiere who knew it was me versus the people in the general public who didn’t. It was very interesting because with both the reactions were very similar. They liked the movie, they laughed at the movie. They clapped. They shouted. It was very similar.
McKinney’s Mason Thames, who starred in another Blumhouse Movie, The black phone, said he liked to surprise people in the lobby watching the movie. Have you thought about doing it during the screening?
In fact, it’s a funny idea. I also think it’s more difficult because I’m the voice. You could probably hear my voice and recognize it, maybe. When you’re in the film face to face, I think it’s easier to recognize. So for me, I can kinda go [to the movie] more disguised. I really thought about ordering some very, very strong popcorn and seeing if they can recognize me.
Tell us about your ties to Texas.
I was born in Plano, Texas and lived in Frisco until I was about four years old because my dad had to move for a job. But all my family on my father’s side lived in Lubbock. My dad grew up there and went to Texas Tech. I actually went to a Tech game in November and we visit quite frequently. Because of family, we have friends in Coppell, friends in Dallas, and friends all over Texas, and I love it in Texas. Great foods. People are great. I love talking about the movie and hearing how people like it. I’ll forever say I’m a Texas girl because I am.
|
