Joni Mitchell will receive the Gershwin Prize and a tribute concert





Joni Mitchell, the revered singer-songwriter who has recently begun tiptoeing back, has been named this year’s recipient of the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, an award given out by the Library of Congress, the Library of Congress announced. institution on Thursday. Mitchell, 79, has received a flurry of accolades in recent years, including recognition at the Kennedy Center Honors; a tribute from MusiCares, a Grammy-affiliated charity; and a fee doctorate from Berklee College of Music. The commendations have made Mitchell’s once rare public appearances not so rare. In July, she performed in public for the first time since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, wowing attendees at the Newport Folk Festival and viewers of viral videos filmed there. As part of the Gershwin Award, Mitchell will be honored with a March 1 tribute concert in Washington, DC, which will air on PBS March 31. Typically, winners perform at least one song at the event. Mitchell, who was one of the defining singer-songwriters of the 1960s and 70s, was already set to return to the stage later this year. Musician Brandi Carlile, whom Mitchell called an ambassador, announced last year that Mitchell would headline a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington state in June, a day after Carlile performed his own show there.

Recognition of Mitchell’s creative accomplishments has grown in recent years, as her 1971 album Blue was widely celebrated on its 50th anniversary and the musician launched an ongoing project called the Joni Mitchell Archive, which unearths a wealth of unreleased music collections. Performing alongside Carlile at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, Mitchell sang some of his most beloved songs, including Big Yellow Taxi, Both Sides Now and A Case of You. Writing in the New York Times, critic Lindsay Zoladz called Mitchell’s resurgence encouraging, noting that it allows a beloved, if somewhat underappreciated artist to receive her laurels while she is still alive. . The young artists had the chance to pay a heartfelt tribute to their eldest; a mature woman who had not yet finished reinterpreting her life’s work reclaimed the stage, Zoladz wrote. The Gershwin Prize was established in 2007 to honor living musical artists whose contributions to popular music exemplify the level of excellence associated with George and Ira Gershwin. The recipient is chosen by the Librarian of Congress, currently Carla Hayden, who receives advice from academics, producers, songwriters and other music experts. Previous recipients include Tony Bennett, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Carole King, Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder.

