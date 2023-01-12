Here are the changes coming to streaming in 2023





Topline HBO Max announced Thursday that it is raising its subscription prices for the first time since its 2020 launch, following price hikes from competitors Hulu and Apple TV+, as more changes are expected to come to streaming services. popular this year. In this photo a close up of a hand holding a TV remote control is shown in the front … [+] of the Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video logo. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Highlights Starting Thursday, the monthly cost of an HBO Max subscription has increased by $1 to $15.99, and subscribers will see it on their next billing cycle. The change comes after WarnerBros. Discovery, which owns HBO and HBO Max, has canceled a series of beloved programs, such as Westworldand deleted shows like looney tunes and the Flintstones in cost reduction movements. In October, AppleTV+ announced that the monthly cost of its subscription was increasing by $2 to $6.99. That same month, Hulu increased the cost of its basic monthly subscription, with ads, from $1 to $7.99. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Later this year, HBO Max and Discovery+ will launch their combined streaming service which will be called Max, and will have an ad-based free tier, similar to the cheaper tiers launched on Netflix and Disney+ at the end of the year. last. Netflix is ​​rumored to start charging customers who share their account with people outside their household this year, a program it tested last year in some Latin American countries. Large number $13.30. That’s how much action Warner Bros. Discovery was trading on Thursday, and it doesn’t appear to have been affected by rising subscription costs. After a tumultuous 2022, Netflix ended the year with skyrocketing increases and was trading around $331 on Thursday. Disney, which owns Hulu, saw its stock price drop last year and is trading around $99, including a small rise on Thursday. Key context Facing stiff competition, Netflix and Disney+ launched cheaper, ad-supported tiers in the final months of the year. However, Digiday reported that Netflix was not meeting the audience expectations it promised advertisers. A Netflix spokesperson said Forbes he was pleased with the successful launch and member engagement on the Basic with Ads plan. Netflix reported losses for the first time in 10 years in early 2022, which eventually topped out at over a million, before rebounding later in the year. The company thought some of its losses were related to sharing passwords and accounts. Since the merger of Warner Media and Discoverys last year, there have been major retoolings and changes at CNN affiliates like HBO, including layoffs. Further reading Why streaming services are removing your favorite Westworld shows from the office and where to find them now (Forbes) Netflix adds 2.4 million subscribers after months of decline (Forbes) Netflix shares fall as first month of ad-supported subscription disappoints (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/marisadellatto/2023/01/12/hbo-max-raises-its-prices-for-the-first-time-here-are-the-changes-coming-to-streaming-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos