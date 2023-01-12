Traitors was a British hit. Will the American version make its way?





For TV fans, a favorite reality show can spawn watch parties, WhatsApp themed groups, and memorable moments quoted without context. But James Symonds, 25, a British graphic designer, has recently become so obsessed with BBC reality show The Traitors, that he threw a party at which he and his friends re-enacted its first season. Never has a TV show had me like this, Symonds said in a video interview. After watching live-streamed episodes with his partner, he said they had so much adrenaline we couldn’t sleep. The Traitors, which premiered in Britain in November and a US version of which arrives on Peacock streaming service NBCUniversals on Thursday, is an adaptation of Dutch game show De Verraders. The UK version was unusual in that it was not the typical type of show shown on the BBC, but it was one of the most talked about shows of 2022 in Britain.

A mix of Survivor and the Mafia board game, The Traitors takes place in and around a castle in Scotland. Competitors work together through a series of grueling challenges to earn cash which is added to a final prize fund. Participants are divided into Traitors, whose identities remain secret and who choose a player to assassinate each day, and Faithful, who attempt to uncover the identities of the Traitors throughout the show. The entire group also votes for those they think are traitors, eliminating the person(s) from the show. The result is a series of completely unpredictable competitions.

For Symonds’ party, he secretly assigned traitors and worshipers, rehearsed monologues from show host Claudia Winkleman, and warned guests you can’t take yourself for granted anymore, he said. he declares. As in the show itself, the party has become immersive. My friend had bought his relatively new girlfriend, Symonds said. Soon her boyfriend has been murdered and everyone is turning against her, the host said, accusing her of targeting her boyfriend.

This tendency for viewers to take the shows’ gameplay almost as seriously as competitors helped The Treaters become a word-of-mouth hit in Britain. It’s a format that creates an enormous amount of drama, said Stephen Lambert, whose production company, Studio Lambert, made the US and UK versions of The Traitors, and it’s ultimately about how where people judge each other. In Britain, the show aired in prime time, three times a week on the BBC, but found a wider audience when aired on the BBC’s streaming service, iPlayer (an average 3.7 million viewers watched the first episode in the first seven days of its broadcast, with more than 1.5 million viewers watching the episode in the following weeks, according to BBC figures). The 10 episodes of the American version of the series, which were filmed in the same Scottish location before the British series was filmed, will arrive on Peacock on Thursday.

The format for US shows is similar, but with a few tweaks: Scottish actor Alan Cumming hosts, and half of the 20 contestants are reality TV stars from shows such as The Bachelor, Big Brother and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The UK version’s oldest contestant was 70, and for many fans it was refreshing to see a diversity of ages and backgrounds in a reality show.

We’ve all been exhausted by the format of Love Island and the dating competitions where people are tanned and dressed fresh, Hamza Jahanzeb, a fan who ran a Twitter space dedicated to traitors, said in a video interview. At 29, Jahanzeb is one of the shows for many viewers between the ages of 16 and 34, and he said he thinks the cast reflects our reality. Mike Cotton, who is the executive producer of both the UK and US versions of the show, said in a video interview that this was intentional: “We always knew we wanted to have a cast with an eclectic cast that represented a broad slice of age of people. , much like you would in a traditional murder mystery. When it came to making the American version, NBC producers decided to include reality TV regulars to see if any preconceived notions of well-known personalities would affect the game, an NBC representative said via e-mail. mail. Lambert noted that in the United States, a new show faces even more competition than in Britain, and that having recognizable faces among the contestants from the first seasons could be useful, to attract attention and attract an audience. This mix of competitors also meant there was an added thrill, Cumming said. Reality stars have been accused of being more manipulative because they’ve done things like that before on Big Brother, on those shows where you kind of have to form alliances, he said.

During the UK show, it was fascinating, Cotton said, to see how some people will become very convinced, 100% certain, that someone is a traitor based on almost no evidence, in the US version, a question that emerged for all candidates. , including celebrities, was, Can you somehow get rid of your preconceptions about someone?

In both shows, if there are only Faithful left at the end of the contest, the overall prize is divided equally between them. If a traitor makes it to the end undetected, however, he or she takes all the money. In an age when viewers often accuse reality shows of being over-produced and scripted, the producers of both versions of The Traitors took a deliberately hands-off approach to trying to keep the gameplay authentic and immersive. We didn’t have the kind of reality show producers pulling people in to chat, chat with people while they were taking a break or anything like that, Cotton said. This lack of intrusion also added to the pressure cooker environment. On the UK show, the contestants started talking about people as if they were actually dead, Cotton said. And we just had to remind them that they weren’t dead, they were taken out of the game. The production team said the show has a strong welfare system for candidates and a psychologist on site. Cumming, who tours his cabaret show in Australia, had never hosted a reality show before. He chatted with producers playing the host as a James Bond villain, he said, wearing tartan and a beret. It ended up being kind of a beefed-up version of me, weird, dandy, Scottish, layered, he said. It’s kind of hilarious that the US version of the series is a lot more campy than the UK version. But I guess that’s me, he added. It’s my fault.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/12/arts/television/the-traitors-us-show.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos