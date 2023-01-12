Sanam Saeed says all of Pakistan grew up in Bollywood | Bollywood

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed says generations across ‘all of Pakistan’ have grown up with Bollywood movies and content and know minute details about India, but Indians aren’t as exposed to the art and culture of Pakistan. (Also read: Awad Khan reunites with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed after 8 years for a new show)

Sanam rose to fame after her TV show Zindagi Gulzar Hai opposite Fawad Khan aired in Pakistan in 2012. Two years later, Indian audiences got to watch the show and they also became popular in the country.

Asked about the kind of movies she watches, Sanam told Indian Express in an interview, “Personally, I’m more of a Hollywood frenzy. But all of Pakistan grew up in Bollywood, from our grandparents to us. , we know Madhubala, Kareena Kapoor stuff to now Deepika Padukone. We’ve seen all the generations. We literally grew up consuming Bollywood, the song, the dance, the culture, the way they eat, the way they poop. Hum sab jaante hai Indian mein kya hota hai (We know what is happening in India). But India does not know what is happening in Pakistan.”

She added: “Kuch bhi nahi pata, hum log kis tarah daal chawal khaate hai, woh andaaz alag hota hai (Indians don’t know how we eat, how we are). The way we wear salwar kameez, tie our hair, there are these little differences. We know the difference between what an Indian choti (braid) is, but I don’t think India knows what the Pakistani choti looks like. Those little nuances are there. When ZEE Zindagi launched, so India saw, Oh this is how they wear their clothes, this is how they interact, how independent women are here too. It was interesting to see.

Sanam has worked as a theater artist, video jockey and model. She has also worked as a model and stand-up comedian. She was also part of the house band in the third season of the Pakistani version of Coke Studio. She had replaced Natasha De Souza on the show. Sanam will reunite with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Fawad Khan for Asim Abbasi’s new show announced in 2021.