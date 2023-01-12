Why Indian cinema is the real winner in the South’s box office war on Bollywood – Reuters

The breakout films of 2022 from India certainly came from the South, but there were four films from the Hindi film industry among IMDB’s list of the 10 most successful Indian films (world gross).

Still from Kantara

By Yasser Usman Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 10:46 PM Last update: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 00:34

Can Bollywood survive the southern invasion?

South Indian movies show our stories, Bollywood has become too woke!

Ab bas South ki films chalengi! (Now only Southern films will perform!)

Isn’t Bollywood over after the onslaught from the South?

These are the kinds of statements and questions I am regularly asked as a film writer with an Indian connection wherever I go in London. What’s all this buzz about South-a-take-on-Bollywood? Is it really true to say that South Indian films are phenomenally better than Hindi films? Let’s pop some bubbles.

Among IMDB’s list of 10 Most Successful Indian Movies (Global Gross) of 2022, one is from the Telugu film industry (RRR), two from Kannada Film Industry (KGF 2 and kantara), three Tamil films (PS1, Vikram and Beast) and four from the Hindi film industry (The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva and Drishyam 2).

Four. Yes, it is a fact although it comes with a caveat. The breakout movies of 2022 from India were definitely coming from the South. the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 (from Kannada industry) and RRR (of the Telugu industry) both with a worldwide grossing of over INR 1,000 crore and among the top 50 global films of 2022. Even low budget films kantara (Kannada again) clocked INR 400 crore. But Southern cinema, like Bollywood, has also had its share of disasters.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva

reality check

For each KGF2 or RRRthere are a number of Southern movies that didn’t even make a splash on world radars.

In the Bollywood-versus-South cinema dichotomy, lost in translation is the fact that South Indian cinema actually comprises four different film industries put together (Tamil or Kollywood, Telugu or Tollywood, Kannada or Sandalwood and Malayalam or Mollywood). It’s a bit unfair to collectively pit four equally competent southern film industries against the Hindi film industry.

In a recent conversation with Atul Mohan, an Indian film trade expert, we agreed that the numbers show that, just like Bollywood, South Indian cinema has also had more flops than hits. All South Indian movies are great is a perception that has seeped deep into the public psyche recently. The fact is that even in the South, the percentage of successful films has not increased much. It remains less than 10% as before, shares Atul.

Hits and misses

In all honesty, last year belonged to Kannada film industry. KGF Chapter 2 and kantara were two of the biggest blockbusters not only in Sandalwood but in all film industries.

However, these are only two films out of the 202 Kannada films released last year. Earnings from the rest of the 200 films combined were nowhere near those of these two blockbusters. Did someone say Kannada film industry is dying? Many Kannada films that have sunk without a trace are not mentioned.

I agree in the post-Covid phase and the rise of OTT, movie-watching habits have changed drastically. Most of the time, larger-than-life shows and escapist movies that provide an immersive experience can drive audiences to pricey cinemas.

movies like KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Pushpa captured the scale, found a pan-Indian connection and broke down the barriers of regions and languages. Karan Johars brahmastra also reached it, but not at the level of a KGF 2 or RRR. Bollywood is repeatedly harassed with the names of major disasters like Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera and Lal Singh Chadha but expensive star vehicles from the South like Radhe Shyam, Liger, Godfather, Cobra, Monster and Maaran bombed in 2022 are forgotten to build a one-sided narrative.

perception game

Looks like Bollywood is losing the box office as well as the perception game. How and when did perception tilt so heavily in favor of the narrative of Southern film dominance? And no, the answer is not a black swan event that suddenly took off with the monstrous success of SS Rajamoulis Baahubali: the beginning (2015).

The dubbed versions of his two previous blockbusters I am a Magadheera (2009) and Wait (Mecca in Hindi, 2012) had achieved huge TV ratings and created a loyal Hindi-speaking viewer base long before Baahubali: the beginning (2015).

Hindi audiences had finally discovered South Indian cinema with its raw energy, new plots, splendor and well-made formula. Not just television, for the past 15 years single screen cinemas in North India struggling for survival with the advent of multiplexes have been showing these Southern action films dubbed in Hindi. Reasonable printing costs suited them and kept viewers interested.

No “sudden revolution”

It was a silent but long and steady march to the heart of Hindi, not a sudden revolution as projected. The best thing to come out of this changing landscape is (finally!) the rise of Indian cinema. Today Allu Arjuns Pushpa is as much a Hindi movie as brahmastra is a Tamil movie like ShahRukhs Pathane is Telugu.

RRR is at the Oscars not as a Telugu film but like an Indian movie. Perhaps for the first time, barriers of language, region, and fame have finally been broken down. Our cinema has expanded beyond the boundaries of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada or Malayalam languages. Finally, we have something that we can truly call an Indian film.