This Chai Wala can imitate popular Bollywood actors
Last update: January 12, 2023, 3:02 p.m. HST
The video was shared on Instagram by food blogger Abhinav Jeswani a few days ago.
In the video, Sagar can be seen making tea while impersonating some of Bollywood’s most famous celebrities.
Each desires to fulfill their dreams and establish their name in their respective fields. However, there are only a few whose dreams actually come true. With the advent of social media, many people can now show their talent to the world and become sensations overnight. Such a video of talented tea seller Sagar Srivastava impersonating Bollywood actors is gaining popularity among the masses on Instagram. In the video, Sagar can be seen making tea while impersonating some of Bollywood’s most famous celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan. The video also shows him singing the iconic song Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana in his melodious voice. This talented tea seller hails from Amravati, Maharashtra.
The video was shared on Instagram by food blogger Abhinav Jeswani a few days ago. Abhinav, who has a large following, posted the video on his Instagram account to help the tea seller achieve his dream of working in Bollywood. He also revealed the location of the Sagars tea stall in the caption of his post.
Along with sharing the video, the blogger wrote: India’s most talented Chai Wala. Let’s share this video and grant Sagar Bhaiyas wish to enter Bollywood. Amrut Tatva Chai, Amravati, Maharashtra, concluded the legend.
Check out the viral video below:
Shortly after the video hit Instagram, several users flocked to the post’s comments section to shower the tea vendor with praise galore. A user noted, I am from Amravati. Amused to see that such talented people among us were still unknown. Another commented that talent truly has no limits. So incredible. Kya baat hai, gushed a third user.
