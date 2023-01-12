How do Bollywood celebrities accept their food orders? The hilarious mimicry of the man seduces Internet users. Watch!





There’s not a single day when we don’t order food from delivery apps. But have you ever wondered what Bollywood celebrities would look like when receiving their food orders? To fire up your imagination, a content creator, Jagjyot Singh, posted a hilarious video on Instagram which is going viral on social media. Check out what’s so funny about this video that leaves everyone in crisis. Man posts hilarious video of Bollywood celebrities Content creator, Jagjyot Singh is responsible for our uncontrollable laughter. The video posted to Instagram shows this content creator impersonating celebrities with their iconic songs playing in the background. The first was student of the year Varun Dhawan, followed by Desi Boyz John Abraham, both with their signature smiles receiving Swiggy commands. And came Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Kartik Aaryan with his paparazzi look and his “thank you” look. But the funniest and most accurate facial expressions were those of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh. Well, Jagjyot Singh mimicked Guru Randh’s signature hand-rubbing, a style characteristic of most of his songs. Well, that was fine, but the way the mighty Ranveer Singh accepts Swiggy’s command is too fitting. Jagjyot does an amazing job portraying Ranveer and stepping in Khalibali. It was one of the best mimicry on point with an over-the-top level of excitement. Read also : Swiggy Launches Sexual Harassment Redress Policy to Keep All Female Delivery Executives Safe Internet users are in crisis People commented with lots of laughing emojis and said he was too good. But they can’t top John Abraham’s ultimate representation of biceps. Someone even asked for a bicep workout routine. And don’t forget the Guru Randhawas hand rub which was close to the original one. People didn’t know who the real Randhawa was. However, many were not happy with Ranveer Singh’s mimicry. Well, we loved it. And let us know if you did too in the comments below. Also read: Food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy should stay away from food court spaces, suggests NRAI Chairman Kabir Suri. Cover Image Courtesy: Swiggy/Instagram and Pexels

