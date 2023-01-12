Rohit Shetty on Failed Cirkus, Indian Police Crash: ‘Passed Through…’ | Bollywood





Director Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself on Indian Police sets while filming the latest programme. He resumed filming the web series in Hyderabad after suffering an accident, due to which he received stitches on two fingers. In the post, Rohit shared how he and his team coped with the tragedy. He also spoke about the box office failure of Cirkus, his last film starring Ranveer Singh. Alongside fans, celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty reacted to the post. (Also read: Rohit Shetty injured in Indian police shooting in Hyderabad, receives treatment) In the candid photo, Rohit smiled as he looked back. He wore a blue shirt with dark sunglasses, as well as an arm sling to support his injured arm. The background was blurred with cars moving upside down on the sets. Sharing his photo on Instagram, Rohit wrote: From Cirkus to my accident on set, my crew and I have been through a lot over the past few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE UP NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!! Filming of the last program of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before starting the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN. Actors Sidharth Malhotra commented, Come on (fire and biceps emoji), Raveena Tandon wrote, That’s right and Shilpa Shetty wrote, Shetttttyyyyyyy (biceps and evil eye emojis). Reacting to Rohit’s post, one of his fans wrote: How are you sir? Stay blessed. Another fan commented, As always the most inspiring things happen and are sent to test us and who better to know than you. You have fought much worse, and you will always be my strongest fighter, I love you! A fan wrote, More power to you. Another comment read, Have a speedy recovery. On January 8, Sidharth Malhotra posted a short video to show how director Rohit was back on set within 12 hours and wrote, “A true master leads by example. We all know the love of @itsrohitshetty Sirs for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs Last night while performing an action piece CAR STUNT HIMSELF he met with an unfortunate accident After a sleepless night and a minor surgery, he’s back on set in less than 12 hours Sir, you are an inspiration to all of us Love and respect. The web series, Indian Police Force, stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. It will premiere on Prime Video. The release date for the series has yet to be announced.

