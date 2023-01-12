Entertainment
Bollywood Night at Nama, NAMA, Richmond, February 10 to February 11
From Fri February 10, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. to Sat February 11, 2023 at 02:00 a.m.
NAMA, 15 West Broad Street, Richmond, USA
$10
Bollywood night at Nama
Nama Presents: Bollywood Party with DJ Geeta!
About this event
Bollywood party
Friday February 10
Opens at 10:30 p.m.
Bollywood | bhangra | Hindi Remixes | Top 40
Doors open at 10 | Free Desi Snacks For The First Hour | First 50 tickets – $10.00
**LXGRP has a no refund policy unless the event is canceled**
https://cdn-az.allevents.in/events10/banners/4bcc8140-9015-11ed-9fac-1d5ca8bea482-rimg-w720-h1280-gmir.jpg
|Ticket information
|Ticket price
|first 50 tickets
|$10
|Second round – 50 tickets
|$15
|General Admission
|$20
Photos of the event
There is no photo available at the moment
About the host: LX Group is a lifestyle and entertainment group offering live music and events throughout the city of Richmond. Love Us, Love Us or Hate Us We’re just having fun.
Website link: http://www.lxgrp.com
NAMA, 15 West Broad Street, Richmond, USA
Event Information
|
