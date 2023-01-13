Dance Media merges with Hollywood.com





Dear friends, We have exciting news. dance media merged with Hollywood.com, a leading entertainment platform led by entrepreneurs Mitch Rubenstein and Laurie Silvers, founders of Syfy Channel, Broadway.com, Movietickets.com and co-founders of Misfits, a leading esports organization . Silvers is the current chairman of the board of trustees of the University of Miami, a board member of the PBS Foundation, and a lifetime trustee of the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. This powerful combination of these two great brands strengthens our entertainment platform, which will bring benefits to our customers and suppliers, says Silvers. Hollywood.com and Dance Media will continue to provide the same content and service you love, with great plans to grow together in the future. Dance Media publishes Dance Magazine, Dance Spirit, Pointe, Dance Teacher, and The dance montage. These reach dance students, dance professionals, and dance enthusiasts around the world through their many channels spanning digital, print, audio, social media, events, and more. “While I enjoyed supporting these brands as they flourished, I anticipate even greater and more strategic results with Hollywood.com,” says Fred Seegal, former owner of Dance Media. Currently Vice President of Investment Banking at Cowen, he added that I have known Mitch and Laurie for over 35 years and know that they will be great leaders for brands and I am delighted that they asked to stay on as president of the Dance Magazine Awards. . Seegal is also chairman of the board of trustees of the Parrish Art Museum and former president of the James Beard Foundation. The synergy between Dance Media and Hollywood.com will propel dance brands forward, especially where dance and entertainment intersect, said Joanna Harp, president of Dance Media. There is huge potential for new ideas, partnerships, audience crossover and tapping into that thoughtful connection. Over time, we believe this combination will position Hollywood.com and Dance Media well for the long term. For now, business is continuing as usual at Dance Media and you should not expect any changes to your partnership with us. If you have any questions, please contact your Dance Media representative, or if you would like to speak to the Hollywood.com team, please contact Kaity Navarro, Business Operations Manager at [email protected] Sincerely, Hollywood.com and dance media

