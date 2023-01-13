1 killed, 1 injured in North Hollywood mall shooting, police say





The incident is the second fatal shooting at the mall in three months. Two people were shot, one fatally, in October.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — One person is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting at a mall in North Hollywood. The incident happened Wednesday outside a hookah bar and pizza place on Victory Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities said a group of four people exited the restaurant and were confronted by another group around 4 p.m. and the two sides exchanged gunfire. “When I arrived well before the police, well before the paramedics, I saw the guy lying with a gunshot wound on the ground,” said a witness who did not want to be identified. “The brother was there… They were crying and they were angry. This victim did not survive. A second man was shot in the abdomen, but fled to a nearby restaurant, where he remained until someone spotted him. “A passerby passed by and informed the police that he was there. The police then located him and they called the ambulance,” Detective David Peteque said. The man was taken to hospital where he deteriorated to critical condition, police said. Wednesday’s shooting is the second fatal shooting at the mall in three months. Two people were shot, one fatally, in October following an argument. Police said there was no actual argument Wednesday and the shooting happened quickly. However, authorities are trying to determine if either side fired first. “We have to wait to finish interviewing the witnesses and get a video to see who the attackers are. Was any part protecting themselves from the gunfire? I’m not saying it was good for them to have guns on them, but obviously they did. So who are the attackers? That’s what we need to find out – who started shooting,” Peteque said. No arrests were made.

