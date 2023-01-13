Florence Pugh is Vogue’s winter cover star: How she became Hollywood’s most entrenched superstar

She tells Yukako that she’s ready to take her creation off the loom, and the owner comes to inspect her weaving: It’s like the graphics, Yukako exclaims, you’re like an artist.

Pugh grew up in a house of artists, even though its occupants had not yet officially declared their profession. Her father owned (and does) own restaurants, while her mother was a classically trained ballet dancer who became an aerobics teacher, traveling across England to teach lessons in her thong leotard and Lycra tights. His father met his mother in one of these classes, and the two settled in Oxfordshire, where he established a small restaurant empire and an eclectic range of establishments, drawing influences from Mexican, Moroccan, Spanish and others. Arabella (now an actress and voice coach) was the first child to be born, then Sebastian (actor and musician), then Florence, who would eventually be followed by Rafaela, or Mole, as the family called her because of the way her hands crawled on the covers when she slept like a mole, Pugh tells me. (Taupe, 19, has an interest in costume design.) It was a loud, rowdy, and love-filled house, with the kids spread out over 18, but not so far apart that they kept them from teasing each other. My siblings are just as important in my life as my parents, Pugh tells me. The best sign of a good person is the ability to laugh at yourself. And siblings were crucial for that. With the work that I do, it’s so important to have people who are going to say, Hey, I know you didn’t mean it, but you were kind of a puppet.

When Pugh was three, the family moved to an international enclave in southern Spain near Gibraltar, partly for the adventure, partly for the weather, which the family says could help him. with his tracheomalacia, or floppy trachea, a condition that had made Pugh something. of a sick child. She was in and out of the hospital as a baby, though she’s adamant that it didn’t define her. I never want it to be a gory story, she tells me, because it’s never been a story in my life. In Spain, the family lived near the ocean and their lives were guided by an easy pace of biking to school, biking to the beach, biking to their friends’ houses.

His parents designed their lives to preserve their children’s innocence, and the effects of their unconscious childhood, we were always naked when we were children, says Pugh, carried over into his adult years. We are human, we are bodies, she says. Yes, I can wear makeup and look beautiful for a first. But at the end of the day, I still have hair on top of my lip and I still smell after a workout and I still get pimples when I’m stressed. I think that attitude has definitely been passed down since I was a kid.

Pugh’s radical acceptance was on public display last year, when she wore a series of see-through outfits and seemed to welcome the petty fury that followed. I’ve never been afraid of what’s under the fabric, she tells me. If I’m happy in it, then I’ll wear it. Of course, I don’t mean to offend people, but I guess my point is, how can my nipples offend you so much? She describes to me the horrible and abusive comments prompted by a proud post of her in a see-through Valentino dress, but explains that such trolling offers more motivation than deterrence. For all her kindness, there’s a core of steel in Pugh that welcomes confrontation over issues she deems worthwhile. It is very important that we do this. I know some people might laugh at me saying this, but if a dress with my boobs sticking out encourages people to say, Well, if you were to get raped, you’d deserve it, that just shows me that it there is so much more work to do.

She won’t suffer any nonsense when it comes to debates about women’s bodies. In fact, she’ll make a point of pointing out how damaging such nonsense can be, how sexist and distracting to her attention. and physical work. I never lose weight to look fantastic for a role, says Pugh. It is rather: how would this character have lived? What would she eat?

The Pugh family moved back to Oxfordshire when she was six, which brought a rude awakening for Pugh when she was told she was no longer allowed to roam freely. What do you mean someone who could rob me? It was a bit of a cold breath. But the hectic family life continued: Dad received clay; we were constantly making and drawing things. The children took turns posing in fun positions for family drawing nights. Christmas was a work of art in itself, a major affair, as she puts it. When Mole was born, Pugh became a surrogate mother. She was as much my baby as my mother, Pugh said. I woke up early in the morning on weekends to pick her up from her bed. And my parents would sleep in, and I’d make her a bottle and a wedding watch. Friends together. When she was a bit older, Pugh, like all of her siblings, worked at her father’s restaurants, making cappuccinos and, when legal, pouring drinks. (There’s a tremendous amount of power when you’re behind a bar.) Pugh was, by her own admission, not particularly academic, although she was friends with all of her teachers and became very close with her fellow actors, many of whom are still his dear friends: We were very loud and very dramatic.