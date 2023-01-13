This Bollywood actress was involved in prostitution for money, the actress herself told the truth





Shweta Basu: Shweta Basu, the famous actress in the Bollywood industry, today is not dependent on any identity. Shweta Basu made a name for herself from an early age. As much as Shweta Basu discusses her professional life, so much does she discuss her personal life. Shweta Basu also had to face the wind of confinement. Let’s know all this news in detail, what’s the matter. Shweta Basu was involved in the wrong deal There are many actresses in Bollywood who have also fallen victim to casting couch. Sometimes actresses are so pressured to reach new heights in their careers that they see no other path than prostitution. Similar news had come to the fore regarding Shweta Basu. Quoting the actress’ statement, it was said that I I made a bad decision in my career because I had money problems. I had to help the family, because of which I chose the wrong company. People forced me into prostitution, it happened not only with me but with many famous actresses. Once the actress broke the silence on all these reports through an interview and told the truth. Shweta told the truth In fact, once Shweta Basu was taken into custody, after coming out, she reprimanded these reports and said I was in custody then I heard about this news, I didn’t understand what to do at that time. Couldn’t talk to anyone except his mother and brother. So how did I give this statement. I will always be grateful to this industry that I am back at work. I don’t care about such news anymore. the same actress Regarding the arrest, I also said that I went there for an award show in Hyderabad, after that I missed my flight so I had no arrangement for food at the hotel, the organizers kept me in a hotel. After I got there, the police arrested me, meanwhile the police wanted to know the names of Tollywood actresses who were involved in prostitution. However, I did not know any of these actresses. Read More- Rakhi Sawant’s ‘Fatima’ Changed Religion for Adil, Actress Crashed When She Refused to Accept Marriage

