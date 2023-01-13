Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest – The Hollywood Reporter





Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to hospital on Thursday after authorities responded to her home for cardiac arrest, according to reports. TMZ reported that paramedics performed CPR on Presley and were able to regain a pulse before she was transported. LA County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson recounts The Hollywood Reporter that deputies responded to block 5900 of Normandy in the city of Calabasas for a woman in her 50s who suffered a cardiac arrest. The spokesperson added that firefighters responded and were able to take the woman’s pulse and she was transported to West Hills Hospital. The spokesperson did not confirm whether the person was Presley, who turns 55 next month. Presley, singer-songwriter, is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Along with his mother, Presley attended Tuesday night’s Golden Globes and cheered Austin Butler on as he won Best Actor for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. Priscilla Presley job a note on Facebook on Thursday confirming that her daughter had been “rushed to hospital”, although she did not give details of the cause or her current condition. “She is now receiving the best care,” the post continued. “Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel prayers from around the world and ask for privacy during this time. Presley is the mother of three children, including actress Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley. Her son, Benjamin, 27, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in July 2020. She has released three albums, including the gold record To whom it May concern in 2003, 2005 Now what and 2012 storm and grace. Presley has been married four times, to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood. Her divorce from Lockwood was finalized in 2021. She was 9 when Elvis died at age 42 on August 16, 1977. January 12, 4:30 p.m. Updated with Priscilla Presley’s Facebook post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/music-news/lisa-marie-presley-hospitalized-1235298219/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos