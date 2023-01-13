Movie Babylon: Margot Robbie Says 1920s Hollywood ‘Liberation’ Had ‘No Rules’ | Ents & Arts News





Hollywood actress Margot Robbie says she found it “liberating” playing a wild silent film star in her new film Babylon. Speaking at the film’s London premiere, she told Sky News: “I was allowed to do absolutely anything and it was so liberating…it was just crazy everyday on the tray.” Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle draws on both memories and rumors for the outrageous excess and rampant debauchery that supposedly unfolded behind the scenes in Hollywood in the 1920s. As Nellie LaRoy, viewers will see an out-of-control Robbie consuming copious amounts of drugs, crying with great precision on camera cue, and at one point wrestling an inebriated snake. “It was a different ball game,” she laughs. “I would have loved to see the cinema back then, it seemed like there were no rules and it was just madness.” Although she’s admitted in interviews that a drunken kiss between her character and Brad Pitt’s was entirely improvised, Robbie says virtually all of the mayhem unfolding on screen was already on paper. “It was the best dialogue I’ve ever read, and the best sequences, really – you could improvise for fun, but the script was so mind-blowing.” Robbie, 32, was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, losing to Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh. Read more:

Golden Globes 2023: the complete list of winners

Golden Globes: the best looks from the red carpet Babylon was also nominated for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Actor for Diego Calva, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt, and Best Original Score. Click to subscribe to Backstage wherever you get your podcasts Composer Justin Hurwitz, who won an Oscar for his music La La Land, won the film’s only Golden Globe. Tuesday night’s big winners included Steven Spielberg for his personal drama The Fabelmans, which won Best Drama, and Colin Farrell for Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin. Babylon hits theaters on January 20.

