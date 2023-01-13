Super Nintendo World Soft opens in Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood soft opened its Super Nintendo World for “tech rehearsals” this morning, giving American theme park fans their first look at Universal’s Super Mario-themed land.

The crowd of around 100 guests who were there at the morning opening pretty much all headed out to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the augmented reality “real life Mario Kart ride”.

The queue offers countless visual delights – and Easter eggs for dedicated Mario fans – but you can discover and enjoy them at your own pace as you navigate the queue. Once aboard the Mario Kart lap, however, the visual detail comes, well, I hesitate to name another Universal racing franchise, but…fast and furious.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is the most visually overwhelming experience I’ve had in the more than two decades of covering theme parks around the world. The combination of augmented reality imagery with the practical sets of this adventure provides a wealth of focal points for riders to choose from. You can watch your steering wheel and see how many coins and shells you have collected. (The latter is very useful information during the ride, so don’t forget to check it!) You can look up to see your teammates and competitors projected into space around you. And you have to look to aim the shells you’ll throw at your competition on Team Bowser along the way.

If you’re lost reading all of this, I guess you might not be a fan of Mario Kart. I’ll concede that I don’t have an encyclopedic knowledge of the world’s most popular video game, since my kids dominated our Nintendo console when we had one. You don’t need to have any knowledge of Mario Kart to play – or complete – Bowser’s Challenge. But a little context might help you make sense of the chaos around you.

In short, it’s a race. You are part of the Mario team. Your competitors – the bad guys – are Team Bowser. Unlike real-world car racing, you play defense in Mario Kart. Shells are the weapons you throw to slow down the competition, while coins are the prizes you collect along the way for doing well. Get 100 coins and you win the Gold Cup.

With advance preparation (I avoided spoilers from the original install at Universal Studios Japan) and limited Mario Kart experience, I scored 141 plays on my first attempt, with the slightest improvement possible at 142 during my second. Driving skills really don’t come into play on this darkly tracked ride, where four people – each with their own steering wheel – share each Mario Kart. The augmented reality system will show you an arrow when you need to steer, and if there are any easter eggs in the steering system for playing around with drift and speed boosts, I haven’t found them yet.

So enjoy the show. Widen your view to take advantage of the hands-on animation and set details in the front half of the ride, rather than focusing on Bowser’s villains. Then marvel at the immersive animation of Rainbow Road scenes in the back half of your run. Don’t worry about the end result. In this race, the good guys always win – just like the runners.

Super Nintendo World officially opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17.

