Why Grace Kelly’s wedding dress embodies a fairy tale made for Hollywood





On April 19, 1956, three months beforeHigh society, Grace Kelly’s latest film was released by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The Hollywood princess became a real princess when she married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in Saint Nicholas Cathedral. Grace Kelly’s wedding dress made history as the grand ceremony was the first royal wedding to be televised live to 30 million people across Europe, courtesy of MGM. (Before the days of satellite television and the Internet, American fans eagerly waited for the physical film to be sent back to the United States.) first airingcelebrity wedding. Around 600 guests, including Hollywood luminaries like Cary Grant, Gloria Swanson, Ava Gardner and moguls including Aristotle Onassis and Conrad Hilton, watched the silver screen and fashion icon take her vows in an ivory silk-faille and 19th century Brussels rose-tipped lace dress by MGM costume designer Helen Rose. With sublimely intricate details, like seed beads accenting needle lace designs and a pleated silk-faille cummerbund on the skirt, Grace Kelly’s wedding dress style continues to be interpreted even by royals and celebrities more than six decades later. The reason Princess Grace’s wedding dress still resonates with so many brides today has at least as much to do with who wore it as it did with the dress itself. The design is charming and timeless, but the way the dress sits at the intersection of Hollywood and royalty makes it particularly evocative and an ambitious fantasy piece for many brides, saysLorenzo Marquez, author, podcaster and co-founder of the fashion and culture website,Tom + Lorenzo. Kate Middleton was particularly clever at evoking the dress without copying it, emphasizing her own status as a commoner marrying a prince, but also avoiding any comparisons to previous brides in the British royal family. Grace Kelly (1929 – 1982) arrives at Saint Nicolas Cathedral, for her wedding to Prince Rainier III, Monaco, 19 April 1956.By Joseph McKeown/Getty Images. Apparently, Grace Kelly and her wedding dress designer, Rose, who previously collaborated onHigh society and two additional films, may have drawn inspiration from the MGM archives. Dorothy McGuires’ graceful V-front lace bodicedress in the years 1952Invitation, as well as Elizabeth Taylorshigh neckline and long sleeves in the 1950sThe father of the brideboth by Rose offer a sartorial guideline. (Rose also designed the bespoke Taylors dress for her first marriage to Conrad Nicky Hilton Jr. in 1950.) Rose was a longtime Hollywood veteran. She had the confidence of Grace Kelly, but also of Lena Horne and many other big stars of the time, explains the Oscar-nominated costume designer Dr.Deborah Nadoolman Landis, professor emeritus and director of the David C. Copley Center for the Study of Costume Design at the UCLA School of Theatre, Film, and Television. The relationship between a costume designer and an actress is one of trust and intimacy. Under the top secret auspices of MGM, Rosecreated the dress with the means of the workshop department, including 30 seamstresses. The Oscar-winning double specially designed the circular veil, held in place with traditional lace and a beaded Juliet cap (instead of an expected tiara), to brilliantly showcase Kelly’s illustrious face on screen. black and white television. Grace Kelly’s face was the jewel in a lacy setting. A high neck, long sleeves, a lace bonnet and a long veil; The only visible skin was her beautiful face and her hands. It’s a great design, courtesy of a master: Helen Rose, aka Nadoolman Landis. (Rose also created elegantly chic Kellys in pale pink taffeta and tea-length Alenon lacedressalso accented with a Juliet bonnet, for the civil ceremony a day earlier.)

