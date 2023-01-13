Hollywood’s latest appropriation • Duke Duquesne

Emilie Fritz | A&E Editor

For those unfamiliar with the socially forbidden and outdated practices of old Hollywood, blackface is the practice of allowing a white or non-black actor or actress to play a role conceived or portrayed as a person of color. For example, Egyptian characters are often portrayed as having light or white skin tones, when in reality, many Egyptians do not.

The new variation of cultural appropriation, coined as Blue Face, is featured in James Cameron’s second installment of the Avatar franchise, Way of Water. The initial outcry emerged on Asdz Thonaa’s Twitter and has since only been made available to its followers.

In a 2010 interview with Guardian, Cameron admitted that he had used Indigenous stories as a strong influence in the Avatar films, and went so far as to say that if the Lakota Sioux had experienced the outcome of their hardships, they would would be beaten much harder. As if they had not put all their heart and soul into the struggle against the crushing imperialism of the European nations.

Not only did Cameron let his white savior complex show during the interview with Guardian, but he also inserted it directly into his films. The main character, former Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), is Kevin Cosner’s Navi equivalent in the 1990 film Dances with Wolves.

Having seen the film before the controversy became widely known, it was an effective sequel, but it was a tired plot. The script didn’t add anything new, earth-shattering, or challenging that wasn’t already present in the original.

The technology is respectable and perhaps revolutionary, but in the context of CGI, it was easy to forget that real actors were performing in underwater spaces. Similarly, it was easy to forget that the actors and actresses did not fairly represent the people or the culture from which they borrowed so much. This is where the blue face concept comes in.

Although the settings, peoples and creatures of the Avatar sequel are fictional, they draw heavily from real culture and painful pasts, making it inappropriate to mask the non-native cast with computer-generated blue skin tones. . Where the original film plays on the Lakota Sioux as the inspiration for the Navi people, Avatar: Way of Water goes so far as to introduce and rip off a second group of people, as the Metkayina also seem to draw inspiration from the Polynesians.

And again, the Indigenous-inspired characters, like Neytiri and Ronal, are played by actresses Zoe Saldaa and Kate Winslet respectively, neither of whom are Indigenous.

Ironically, the other Avatar franchise, Avatar: The Last Airbender, was ridiculed by fans for casting white actors and actresses to portray Asian and Indigenous characters, among many other inconsistencies in the movie. plot, during their first attempt at producing a live-action adaptation in 2010. Netflix is ​​now taking a second shot at the Nickelodeon series as live-action, deliberately casting individuals with the appropriate racial background.

So the real questions we have to ask ourselves are: how does Cameron solve this? Is the deductible recoverable over the next three installments? Will this controversy affect how the general public criticizes future films that show a lack of diversity or false inclusion?

Unlike Avatar: The Last Airbender, I think it’s too late for Cameron to start casting again. He has the unique opportunity to try out a clean state, as the CGI he uses can make any actor or actress match the likeness of an already established character. Legally though, it looks very messy. Contractually, this cast is signed for the entire franchise, and their likeness is likely to be protected should they ever be recast and then sue Cameron.

Going forward, I can’t say what the right decision is. I think Cameron should seek advice from the Indigenous groups he was wrongfully stolen from, try to make amends, and proceed with more caution and respect. Or, perhaps Cameron could donate a portion of the box office revenue to help Indigenous groups restore their lands or take a strong stand against the discriminatory and divisive laws that separate Indigenous communities at the federal level, like blood quantity laws.

In a Western, if not global, audience, it’s clear that Cameron has done a huge disservice to the bands that inspired him. While cancel culture is still relevant today, I don’t anticipate this pain point for Indigenous people being taken seriously or having a lasting impact in Hollywood at this time. The erasure of this group is deeply rooted in our society. It is shameful and unfair.

The original advocates against this movie limited their platforms to people they trusted, and they shut down. Is it fair to ask them to re-open up to a conversation that seems to be to our educational benefit and their emotional detriment?

While I believe Cameron’s intentions were to do good, he missed the mark. He is acclaimed in the film industry for implementing new technologies and creating enduring culture-influencing films like Titanic, Terminator and Aliens, but from now on he will not be remembered for his contribution to making Hollywood a more inclusive and equitable place for diversity in film or storytelling.

