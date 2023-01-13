Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, dies at 54





Mrs. Presley owned Graceland, Elviss’ Memphis estate, and her father’s artifacts. She also owned 15% of Elvis Presley Enterprises. Her music career, however, never exploded like it had for her father. But his influence was evident in his songs and some lyrics. In her 2003 debut album, To Whom It May Concern, she sings in the bluesy, melancholic song Lights Out that someone turned out the lights over there in Memphis. This is where my family is buried and gone. However, her family name had always consecrated her as a celebrity. And his celebrity relationships have only deepened that perception. From 1994 to 1996, she was married to Michael Jackson. Together, the pair one the daughter of the king of rock n roll, the other considered the king of pop captured the attention of cameras and plenty of attention. In 2002, she married actor Nicolas Cage, but the couple separated within four months of the same year. Before Mr Jackson, she married musician Danny Keough in 1988. They separated after six years and had two children together, including actress Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide aged 27 in 2020. In recent years, she was married to Michael Lockwood, with whom she had twin daughters, Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood. They divorced in 2021. In the foreword to a book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription to Free a Nation in Pain, Ms. Presley wrote about his own struggle with addiction. In a People magazine essay 2022Ms Presley said her life had been impacted by death, grief and loss since childhood, writing that Mr Keough’s death had been a devastating blow to her and her three daughters. The grief doesn’t stop or go away in any sense, a year or years after the loss, she said. Grieving is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, despite what some people or our culture would have us believe. Kirsten Noyes contributed to the research.

