Kartik Aaryan reveals he was afraid of slapping Paresh Rawal | Bollywood





Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to star in his upcoming artist Shehzada. On Thursday, the trailer for the film was released and included a scene where Kartik slapped lead actor Paresh Rawal. Speaking about it during the trailer launch event, Kartik revealed that he was apprehensive about the slapping scene. However, it was Paresh who told her to go. Read also : Shehzada Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Tackles Action And Comedy Scenes, Talks ‘Genuine Nepotism’ Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. This is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. Shehzada is set to hit theaters on February 10, 2023. Besides Kartik and Paresh Rawal, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. Speaking about the slapping scene during the event, Kartik was quoted by ETimes as saying, “Even I was apprehensive. It was thanks to Paresh ji that the scene eased. I was confused as to to the way of playing. We don’t actually slap and it’s shot in a peculiar way that makes you think I slapped it. Lekin galti se kabhi bhi lag sakta hai. But there has to be that trust between the co-stars. Aur yeh ek timing ka khel hai. And he is the king of such comedic timing. Kartik then shared what Paresh Rawal told him before filming the scene. He said the lead actor told him Tu tension mat lena. Kheench ke maarna. Film ke mood mein jaana (Don’t worry, but hit me hard and be in the film zone). Paresh Rawal plays the role of Kartik’s on-screen father in the film. The Shehzada trailer opens with Kartik talking about acting, instead of just chatting, when it comes to family. He defeats bad guys in different locations near a basketball court, a port, and a factory, among others. Contrary to his personality, Kartik’s other not-so-macho side appears next, when all he does is eat food. In one scene, Paresh Rawal, his “baba (father)”, asks him if he wants to be a lawyer or a bouncer, Kartik says to him: “Dono (both)”. Once Kartik finds out about his real father Randeep, who is wealthy and successful, all Kartik wants to do is live his life as ‘Shehzada (prince)’. Shehzada is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. Kartik was last seen in Freddy which was released on OTT.

