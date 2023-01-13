Damien Chazelle: “There is a lot of fear in Hollywood”

Text size





Damien Chazelle’s new film packs no punches in its drugged, vomit-splattered take on Hollywood’s early years, and the French-American filmmaker laments that today’s industry has lost some of its side savage.

Chazelle burst onto the scene with “Whiplash” (2014) and “La La Land” (2016), the latter of which made him the youngest Best Director Oscar recipient at 32.

He returns with “Babylon,” which hits worldwide release next week, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie as early Hollywood stars.

It’s a visually orgiastic film that serves as a sort of dark, hedonistic tale of “Singin’ in the Rain” and the transition from silent cinema to the age of sound.

“In the 1920s, the rules weren’t quite written yet, the cinema was still in its youth,” said Chazelle, of American origin, who confided in AFP in fluent French during from a recent visit to Paris.

“We don’t really know that period, just before the arrival of sound, where there was a freedom that we would normally associate more with the 1960s,” he said.

Film sets of the time were “perhaps a little more brutal, a little more violent, a little darker, but also comical.

“There was something rich and complex about it that inspired me.”

'Babylon' Stars Margot Robbie as Silent Age Star Adapting to Hollywood's Rise of Sound





There are parallels to the tumult in Hollywood today, as streaming platforms and the pandemic have put movie theaters at risk and led Hollywood to rely on proven franchises and superheroes.

“We’re really at a crossroads,” Chazelle said.

“Today in Hollywood there is a lot of fear, and few people take risks. There are always great movies being made, thankfully, but it is a time of fear.”

As “Babylon” makes clear, Chazelle has a deeply romantic love for the silver screen.

He tried his hand at a streamer, directing “The Eddy” series about a Parisian jazz club for Netflix.

“But the big screen is always something different – an experience that’s not interrupted, that’s not divided into chapters,” he said.

“It’s kind of like a drug trip — when you leave the cinema, the world looks different, something has changed.”

Despite the huge success of “La La Land”, “Babylon” was a difficult project to start, with an estimated budget of around $80 million thanks to its extravagant sets and hundreds of extras.

Brad Pitt at the "Babylon" premiere in Los Angeles last month





“Thirty or 40 years ago, it was not uncommon to see films like this. But financing this type of film is not so easy today and it is becoming more and more difficult, so it It is more and more important to show that it can still exist.

“The challenge today is to do something that justifies the big screen, because you can’t put anything on it. You have to fight for that privilege.”

Despite all the challenges, Chazelle retains a sort of morbid optimism about the industry.

“People are dying, but Hollywood, industry and art are not dying, that’s the irony.

“It’s been 100 years since we said to ourselves that cinema will soon die, or that it’s already dead, but cinema and art are a story of death and rebirth, they are cycles”.