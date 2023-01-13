Emma DArcy felt they had to come forward as a woman to succeed in Hollywood





Not only has Emma DArcy introduced the LGBTQ+ community to their new favorite drink, but she’s also providing exposure for non-binary actors in a way they never thought possible before. In a red carpet interview withAND! News at the Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday,The dragon house The actor told the outlet that being recognized for his role as Rhaenyra Targaryen was surreal, because in the initial phase of their careers, they really felt like [they] had to come across as a woman to be successful in this industry. It wasn’t sustainable, and I stopped pretending, DArcy added. And weirdly, at that time I was nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes, which is beautifully ironic. Beyond the implications for their personal success, the actor said the most important aspect of their nomination was that the space for trans people and gender non-conforming people keeps growing. Emma d’ArcyGilbert Flores/Getty Images The star also opened up about her look, a stunning oversized black blazer paired with a black skirt worn over pants. They described this look, quite accurately, as a piano child prodigy and maybe the recital didn’t go well. In a separate interview withvoguethey added that their makeup, including a streak of blue eyeshadow under their eye to look like a trail of tears, was meant to indicate that the recital had gone badly. I do that but I also do trans, because I wear pants and a skirt at the same time and nothing says non-binary like wearing both a skirt and pants, they joked. The Golden Globes withstood asignificant amount of controversy, but DArcys’ observation about the growing recognition of trans talent certainly held true for the Tuesday night ceremony. During his Carol Burnett Award acceptance speech, Ryan Murphy led a long-awaited standing ovation for Michaela Ja Rodriguez, who became the first trans actress to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress last year. Billy Porter, recreating his iconic tuxedo dress from the 2019 Oscars, also got a shoutout from Murphy. Get the best of what’s queer.Register forTheirs weekly newsletter here.

