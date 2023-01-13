Bollywood-fusion dance team Northwestern Deeva enhances cultural connectivity Northwestern Deeva enhances cultural connectivity

Rhea Sharma, Weinberg’s junior and co-captain of Northwestern Deeva, knew when she came to NU she wanted to continue dancing in college. When looking for a group to join, Deeva stood out as a competitive team with roots in Indian dance that fostered the cultural dialogue she was looking for.

Deeva aims to create an inclusive space on campus for people from different backgrounds in dance. While Deeva is a Bollywood-focused team, Bollywood itself is rooted in the collaboration of traditional South Asian and Western dances, said Sajel Peters, Weinberg’s sophomore and co-president of public relations. It also incorporates styles such as kathak, a complex form of classical Indian dance that emphasizes footwork, contemporary, hip-hop and jazz.

“Our mission is to foster cultural exchange and interconnection through dance and the sharing of different dance forms,” Sharma said.

As a competitive team, Deeva submits video to contests at all universities with pieces that showcase their strengths. Dancers should learn these pieces quickly – they learn the dances from late September to early October. Deeva has not been able to attend competitions since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is currently preparing for competitions again.

Peters said that while the team primarily focuses on South Asian styles, Deeva also incorporates other genres, depending on the team members and their experience.

“Because it’s a fusion team that focuses on a style not specific to the West, it’s an incredibly diverse team,” Peters said. “We have a lot of international students, a lot of students who didn’t even know anything about Bollywood before.”

This year’s competition set included Bollywood-influenced pieces, a kathak dance with a song mixing classical elements with Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’, a South Indian piece and a hip-hop piece. .

In addition to competing, Deeva performed on campus at the South Asian Students Alliance’s Festival of Lights show last fall and the SASA Show last February.

Deeva also hosts her own annual spring show. Any member of the team can apply for choreography for the performance, and dancers can select the pieces they wish to perform in.

Peters choreographed a female hip-hop piece for last year’s spring show to Kehlani’s “Water,” which Peters said was well received by audiences.

Peters enjoys watching inspirational videos of female hip-hop choreography. She dabbled in the style in high school and saw the potential to bring it to the band.

Niyati Hansaria, a sophomore and technical director at Weinberg, said Deeva’s spring show reflects the pieces he performed in competitions and revolves around a major theme that influences dances and music. . Last year’s theme was inspired by the Netflix series “Bridgerton”.

While previously popular pieces can be performed again opening or closing, Hansaria said the spring show featured plenty of original choreography. According to Sharma, the captains create a storyboard and choose dance styles that correspond to different story points when planning the spring show. Sharma said she is trained in kathak.

“It has ancient roots and it’s about telling stories, and those stories are often Indian folk tales or religious tales,” she said. “Not only was I learning to dance, but I was also learning a lot about my culture.”

When choreographing dances, Sharma said she chooses a song from sources such as Bollywood movies or her previous Kathak training. She imagines what she wants the overall piece to look like and sometimes freestyles in front of a mirror and visualizes different formations. She also “combines heads” with other dancers to choreograph collaboratively.

Hansaria said the team’s engagement with different styles is characterized by experimentation, so the team members are able to play with different genres due to their varied backgrounds. She said the team provides opportunities to exercise creative freedom and is very loving and inclusive.

“We’re a very small, tight-knit community on campus, so there’s a lot of caring, compassion, and connection,” Hansaria said.

E-mail: [email protected]

Related stories:

— Captured: SASA spotlights student performance groups with Festival of Lights

— SASA hosts its annual production featuring South Asian performance groups

— A myriad of student dance groups to discover this year