Entertainment
Bollywood-fusion dance team Northwestern Deeva enhances cultural connectivity Northwestern Deeva enhances cultural connectivity
January 12, 2023
Rhea Sharma, Weinberg’s junior and co-captain of Northwestern Deeva, knew when she came to NU she wanted to continue dancing in college. When looking for a group to join, Deeva stood out as a competitive team with roots in Indian dance that fostered the cultural dialogue she was looking for.
Deeva aims to create an inclusive space on campus for people from different backgrounds in dance. While Deeva is a Bollywood-focused team, Bollywood itself is rooted in the collaboration of traditional South Asian and Western dances, said Sajel Peters, Weinberg’s sophomore and co-president of public relations. It also incorporates styles such as kathak, a complex form of classical Indian dance that emphasizes footwork, contemporary, hip-hop and jazz.
“Our mission is to foster cultural exchange and interconnection through dance and the sharing of different dance forms,” Sharma said.
As a competitive team, Deeva submits video to contests at all universities with pieces that showcase their strengths. Dancers should learn these pieces quickly – they learn the dances from late September to early October. Deeva has not been able to attend competitions since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is currently preparing for competitions again.
Peters said that while the team primarily focuses on South Asian styles, Deeva also incorporates other genres, depending on the team members and their experience.
“Because it’s a fusion team that focuses on a style not specific to the West, it’s an incredibly diverse team,” Peters said. “We have a lot of international students, a lot of students who didn’t even know anything about Bollywood before.”
This year’s competition set included Bollywood-influenced pieces, a kathak dance with a song mixing classical elements with Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’, a South Indian piece and a hip-hop piece. .
In addition to competing, Deeva performed on campus at the South Asian Students Alliance’s Festival of Lights show last fall and the SASA Show last February.
Deeva also hosts her own annual spring show. Any member of the team can apply for choreography for the performance, and dancers can select the pieces they wish to perform in.
Peters choreographed a female hip-hop piece for last year’s spring show to Kehlani’s “Water,” which Peters said was well received by audiences.
Peters enjoys watching inspirational videos of female hip-hop choreography. She dabbled in the style in high school and saw the potential to bring it to the band.
Niyati Hansaria, a sophomore and technical director at Weinberg, said Deeva’s spring show reflects the pieces he performed in competitions and revolves around a major theme that influences dances and music. . Last year’s theme was inspired by the Netflix series “Bridgerton”.
While previously popular pieces can be performed again opening or closing, Hansaria said the spring show featured plenty of original choreography. According to Sharma, the captains create a storyboard and choose dance styles that correspond to different story points when planning the spring show. Sharma said she is trained in kathak.
“It has ancient roots and it’s about telling stories, and those stories are often Indian folk tales or religious tales,” she said. “Not only was I learning to dance, but I was also learning a lot about my culture.”
When choreographing dances, Sharma said she chooses a song from sources such as Bollywood movies or her previous Kathak training. She imagines what she wants the overall piece to look like and sometimes freestyles in front of a mirror and visualizes different formations. She also “combines heads” with other dancers to choreograph collaboratively.
Hansaria said the team’s engagement with different styles is characterized by experimentation, so the team members are able to play with different genres due to their varied backgrounds. She said the team provides opportunities to exercise creative freedom and is very loving and inclusive.
“We’re a very small, tight-knit community on campus, so there’s a lot of caring, compassion, and connection,” Hansaria said.
E-mail: [email protected]
Related stories:
— Captured: SASA spotlights student performance groups with Festival of Lights
— SASA hosts its annual production featuring South Asian performance groups
— A myriad of student dance groups to discover this year
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/01/12/lateststories/bollywood-fusion-dance-team-northwestern-deeva-enhances-cultural-connectivity/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood-fusion dance team Northwestern Deeva enhances cultural connectivity Northwestern Deeva enhances cultural connectivity
- Security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Karnataka tour, a boy runs towards him with a garland
- ITTF Officials Green Light Durban 2023 Preparations – TBEN
- Siena men’s basketball first in search of wins in Western New York
- A characterization of Erdogan
- UK doctors urge simplification of visa rules to stem GP shortage
- Didn’t you feel it? Earthquake monitored in central Kentucky
- Emma DArcy felt they had to come forward as a woman to succeed in Hollywood
- Biden should ignore WTO challenges to US economic security
- No. 25 Women’s Tennis Opens Spring Slate this weekend Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Dress for these numbers on Friday morning
- 1 dead after fire in Los Angeles apartment complex