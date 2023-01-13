5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Own Toyota Fortuners





Toyota Fortuner has always been a status symbol in our market.

It is such a popular product that some of Bollywood’s biggest stars also own it.

Toyota Fortuner has always been a status symbol in our market. It is such a popular product that some of Bollywood's biggest stars also own it. Here are the 5 famous stars who own a version of the mighty Fortuner. Fortuner has been present on our market since 2009. During these 13 years of existence, it has undergone multiple facelifts and avatars. For now, it remains the best-selling SUV in its one-mile class.

5 Bollywood Celebrities with Toyota Fortuner

Arjun Rampal –Toyota Fortuner 2011

Neha Dupia –Toyota Fortuner 2012

Amir Khan –Toyota Fortuner 2017

Mrunal Thakur –Toyota Fortuner 2019

Riteish Deshmukh – Toyota Fortuner Legends

Toyota Fortuner – Specifications

The 2011 and 2012 versions of the SUV were powered by a 3.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine which produced 171 hp and 343 Nm of peak power and torque. This engine was mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and had a 4×4 drivetrain. Prices for this avatar were around Rs 21 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Fortuner in its current avatar is powered by a 2.7 liter petrol unit (164 hp / 245 Nm) and a 2.8 liter turbo-diesel engine (201 hp / 420 Nm). It is paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. With the automatic transmission, the torque produced is a whopping 500 Nm with the diesel mill. There's plenty of off-road equipment on offer, including a hardcore 4×4 setup to make it extremely capable in terrain without paved roads. Prices for the SUV range from Rs 32.59 lakh to Rs 50.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

