The Hollywood sign will soon have a visitor center

There is a plan to build a visitor center at the Hollywood sign as part of the 100th anniversary celebration of the famous giant white lettered hillside monument.

The Hollywood Sign Trust leads the plan for the visitor center, kicking off the 100th anniversary and on the heels of the Sign’s makeover.

The center’s goal is to enrich and educate visiting fans, providing the historical history of the sign dating back to 1923.

The Hollywood Sign Trust said it will raise funds to build the center and plans to engage the community for design and location ideas.

“People around the world have been captivated by the recent transformation of the Hollywood sign, and now with fresh paint and the 100th anniversary coming up, we’re excited to move forward with plans to create a center one-of-a-kind hospitality,” said Jeff Zarrinnam, president of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

The sign was first erected in 1923 as a wooden billboard for an upscale real estate development in the hills above Los Angeles. Floodlit by spotlights, its original “Hollywoodland” wording was dropped in Hollywood, and it took on the role of a giant marquee for a city that was constantly announcing its own premier gala. Intended to last just 18 months, the Hollywood sign turns 100 this year.

It was restored in 1978 with Hugh Hefner, Andy Williams, Alice Cooper, Gene Autry and others pledging funds to help the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce rebuild the famous landmark.

The Hollywood Sign Trust was also established in 1978 to preserve and maintain the sign and is the official source for sign news and information.

More information on the history of the sign and the trust can be found at: www.hollywoodsign.org.