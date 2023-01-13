Will a streamer win the Golden Globes? | Hollywood breakdown

The Golden Globe Awards were canceled last year following a scandal exposed by the Los Angeles Times. He returned, but he did not return for a Sunday show on NBC. Kim Masters and Matt Belloni, founding partner of Puck News, take a look at how the Globes fared and who will likely take it over next year.

This segment has been edited for length and clarity.

Did the Globes do a good enough job?

Masters Kim: [The Golden Globes] didn’t air at all last year. This year they are trying to bring it back. They were supposed to be Tuesday nights on NBC, which is weird, and we didn’t have the usual after-parties that had been the norm.

The question is, did they do a good enough job? It wasn’t so clear at first who would show up and who would be grateful and so on. They got a pretty good turnout. Steven Spielberg came over and thanked everyone, and they had, of course, Eddie Murphy. [He] was there for his tribute, and a lot of stars. They have done quite well in this regard. But is it enough?

Matt Belloni: I think it is. I don’t think this show will eventually return to NBC. NBC has other issues that have nothing to do with the scandal. Now NBC has an extra week of Sunday night football, so they really have nowhere to put the Globes if they want to continue with this early January purge.

NBC walked out of its long-term deal with the Globes based on the scandal. They made one to bring it back on a Tuesday night, they cut licensing fees of about $60 million that they were paying a year to the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions. It was about $40 million this year, and now this show is coming out on the open market.

It wasn’t a disaster

belloni: It was not a disaster. Yes, the Globe has been called several times. Not a disaster is actually a victory here. First of all, the big win is that they got back on TV and had to prove themselves. The stars showed up, and it was a decent show. The [were] beautiful moments with the winners. Jerrod Carmichael lay in them, which I think everyone expected of him. But someone will take over this show.

Was the elephant in the room fully addressed?

mastery: I will note that Jerrod Carmichael, address first the elephants in the room, and he also talked about getting paid to do it.

He didn’t address the allegations about the Hollywood Foreign Press, that these people, in many cases, weren’t really what you would exactly call the press; that the publicists were after them [because] they often asked very strange and inappropriate talent questions on misinformed questions; And they were being robbed and taking gifts. It’s not something that Jerrod Carmichael touched on.

Are there still lingering issues?

belloni: But many of the reforms of the past year have eliminated a lot of these things. The publicists who held up the Golden Globes got a lot of concessions from the fact that the red carpet had all the celebrities separated this time around, and the HFPA folks weren’t on the red carpet at the same time as the stars. . Press conferences have largely disappeared, and there have been a lot of changes in the board of directors and the rules for giveaways and all that.

So, you know, it didn’t really come up on the show, the president of the HFPA came over and said We had some memorable times currencybut the host didn’t really focus on that part.

A streamer could win the Globes

belloni: In the future, this narrative will be part of the sales pitch. They are [going] on the market now and [saying], Listen, we cleaned our house, and we put on a show. Proved we could do it. Proven stars will return.

I don’t know if another network, [a] traditional TV network will pick it up, or if it will be a Netflix-style streamer. The SAG Awards are coming announcement that they’re going to Netflix in 2024 and beyond, so maybe that’ll take Netflix off the table for the Globes or maybe not. Amazon Prime could be a home. All of these streamers are looking for more live events as they now have levels of advertising, so [it] wouldn’t surprise me if a streamer landed the Globes.

Will streamers pay without ratings?

mastery: I have to ask myself questions about the economy. They were getting all that money from NBC. Even $40 million is a lot of money. Do streamers want to pay a big amount when we have [not] seen the ratings for these types of shows go up?

belloni: We haven’t seen the notes, but everyone expects them to be low of the 2020 show, which actually had 18 million viewers, thanks to a football intro. It’s not going to be close to that.

mastery: This is something they will also have to reckon with.