Evil Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie dies of heart attack aged 54; mother Priscilla is devastated





In a tragic turn of events, Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presleythe daughter of Lisa Marie Presley passed away a few hours ago. The singer and songwriter was reportedly rushed to hospital in Calabasas, Los Angeles, where she resides. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at her home, after which she was taken to hospital. After the singer-songwriter was rushed to hospital, his mother Priscilla rushed to be by his side. Sadly, her daughter passed away. She was 54 years old. Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla. Also Read – Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Dies Aged 27 From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Lisa Marie Presley’s disappearance leaves everyone in shock According to a report by TMZ, it was Lisa Marie Presley’s housekeeper who found her in an unconscious state in her bedroom. Lisa’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, had just returned with their children. He performed CPR on Lisa Marie Presley until help arrived. Danny and Lisa Marie Presley were married from 1988 to 1994. Despite their divorce, they remained close. According to the report, they had been living together for some time now. Hollywood News is full of Lisa Marie and updates on her life. Priscilla Presley is devastated; last appearance of Lisa Marie Presley Priscilla Presley has released a statement announcing the death of her daughter. She said Lisa was the most passionate, strong and loving woman. Priscilla has asked for privacy as she faces this most tragic tragic event of her life. According to another report from TMZ, Priscilla Presley and the entire family are in shock and devastated by the disappearance of Lisa Marie Presley. Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley were recently spotted supporting Austin Butler at the 2023 Golden Globes, who played Elvis Presley in Elvis. Austin won Best Actor. Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her three children, Riley Keough and her twin sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood. Lisa Marie also had a son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. She first married Danny Keough and filed for divorce in 1994. Less than a month after the divorce, she married Michael Jackson. Their relationship lasted 2 years. She then married Nicholas Cage. She married Michael Lockwood and filed for divorce in 2016. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

