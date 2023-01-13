Shah Rukh Khan meets fans in his hotel room at 2am; proves why he is king khan





Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ready to spread his magic on screen again with his upcoming film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan has managed to win millions of hearts and is the undisputed king of Bollywood. The handsome actor might leave all his fans in awe of his upcoming Pathaan movie, but he makes them weak in the knees with his charming personality and sweet gesture. READ ALSO – Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan has a great line when asked about his salary for the action movie Shah Rukh Khan was in Delhi last night for an event and fans lined up to meet him at the hotel. Shah Rukh Khan welcomed his fans and gave time to each of them. He hugged them and enjoyed their love towards him as well. A fan shared a series of photos while meeting SRK in the middle of the night in Delhi and also expressed his gratitude to him. He captioned the post as follows: ‘Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for taking your time for us (at) 2am. No other superstar has done this for their fans like you do, calling us into your hotel room and giving us full time, attention and respect. Thank you for your blessings. I’m sorry to bother you late at night. But I love you.’ Also Read – Pathaan: John Abraham Clears All Speculation About Being Upset With Movie Trailer & Directors With Latest Post Look at the pictures – Thanks @iamsrk For taking your time for us, 2:00 AM

No other superstar has done this for their fans like you do, calling us from inside your hotel room and giving us full time, attention and respect.

Thank you for your blessings. I’m sorry to bother you late at night, but I love you. pic.twitter.com/q6Qbxa1geO Jatin Gupta (@iamjatin555) January 11, 2023 In the snaps, actor Jawan Shah Rukh Khan was planted with a kiss by his fan on his cheeks. In another photo, Shah Rukh Khan was all smiles as he hugged his fellow fan. Jatin Gupta, a fan, also shared a photo of Pathaan’s poster which bore Shah Rukh Khan’s autograph and he wrote, “To Pawan and Jatin, thank you and I love you.” This kind gesture of Shah Rukh Khan proves why is the real king of Bollywood. Read also – Pathaan: John Abraham avoids talking about his film with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone; KRK says he’s upset with the final cut of the trailer [Watch video] On the work side, SRK will be making his return after 4 years in Pathaan and the film will hit theaters on January 25, 2023. He also has Jawan in his pipeline alongside South Indian actress Nayanthara. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/pathaan-shah-rukh-khan-meets-fans-in-his-hotel-room-at-2-am-proves-why-he-is-king-khan-entertainment-news-2305986/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos