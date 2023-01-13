Indo-Pakistani War on Twitter after Mission Majnu Trailer Released, Know Why





Mumbai: Actor Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna star Mission Majnu will be released on OTT platforms on January 20, 2023. The story of the spy thriller revolves around a RAW agent. The creators claim that the film is based on real events. They dropped the trailer on YouTube on January 12. Immediately after the trailer was released, netizens in neighboring Pakistan raised objections to the film’s “cliched” portrayal of their country. Netizens across the border started arguing about which country is more powerful and repeating the past events of wars, the two countries fought against each other. Pakistani Twitter users have mostly shared memes poking fun at the way Bollywood portrays stories. Searching Indian film producers, few wrote that wearing salwar kameez, skullcap or singing “Adaab” in Bollywood means Terrorist or Pakistani. Few also wrote that no one in Pakistan greets each other by saying “Adaab” or calls anyone by saying “Janab”. They suggested that Bollywood should use contemporary terms that are used to call or greet anyone. It seems that Pakistani netizens want to say that “being Darzi (tailor), saying Adaab/Jenab and wearing a skullcap or applying ‘Surma’ in the eyes does not mean that you are Muslim or Pakistani. Watch the trailer here Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu Amandeep Singh is like a Majnu who risked his life for India’s most dangerous mission. Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller based on true events. pic.twitter.com/9jtDe0Q56S — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 9, 2023 One of the Twitter users, while replying to the post shared by actor Siddharth Malhotra, wrote, “I just can’t understand Indian filmmakers’ obsession with Adaab, why would a Pakistani say adaab to whoever, I want to say why” I just can’t understand Indian filmmakers obsession with Adaab why would a Pakistani say adaab to anyone I mean why — Waqas Munir (@waqas0705) January 10, 2023 Another user targeting the creators of Mission Majun wrote, “Stop making these nonsensical movies about Pakistan. This fake Aadab, Topi, Surmay wali aankhen and silly story lines.. Bas kardo Bas. Stop making these absurd films about Pakistan. This fake Aadab, Topi, Surmay wali aankhen and silly stories.. Bas kardo Bas. — Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) January 10, 2023 Also check out the other comments and reactions I have never seen a single film designed solely to spread hatred of India in Pakistan. But it’s totally the opposite in India (especially Bollywood) not in the south, I don’t understand what they are achieving by fueling hatred between the two nations. It’s completely ridiculous – Hayat (@hayat_taym) January 10, 2023 pakistan k bagher bollywood chal hi nai sakta naaw — Rumi (@thisismyshiteu0) January 10, 2023 Seriously, Sidharth. You think a lot that Pakistan is stuck in the Umrao Jaan era. Ab tau bus kar day yaar. It’s good that you want to paint us terrorists but can you stop with that surma, Adaab, taweez and Shemagh around your neck? No one does all of this simultaneously. Literally nobody. pic.twitter.com/Zs5IallkuE – Faisal Naseer (@fnakhi) January 11, 2023 According to Bollywood, Pakistani/Muslim men wander around like this all the time! Surma, gamchha, galay mein taweez aur sir pe topi are our national assets! And also, anyone dressed like that is still an atingwadi! Ok sir, Fir se adaab arz hai! Pakistan Zindabad! — Professor (@urProfessor101) January 10, 2023 What about India’s obsession with spreading hatred towards Pakistan? If you have the money, the power, and the influence, why not invest that in creating an atmosphere that promotes peace and harmony and compels our leaders to pave the way for lasting friendship? — Uzair (@uzairsayied) January 10, 2023 Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Siddhart Malhotra was last seen in ‘Thank God’ which didn’t do so well at the box office.

