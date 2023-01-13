Hollywood pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death

Lisa Marie Presley is remembered by those who knew her and those she touched.

The singer-songwriter died on January 12 at the age of 54 after suffering a medical alert and was taken to hospital.

It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us, her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. known. We ask for confidentiality as we try to come to terms with this profound loss. Thanks for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment.

Earlier today, Priscilla Presley asked people to keep her and our family in your prayers.

Lisa Marie Presley at an event on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bryan Steffy/Wire Image

Celebrities have publicly mourned Lisa Marie after news of her untimely death began circulating.

John Travolta wrote about instagram his heart goes out to his family.

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley,” he wrote.

“Oh no. This is horrible news. The whole world sends love and prayers to the children of Priscilla and Lisa Marie at this time. May it give you strength,” Diane Warren tweeted.

“Lisa Marie Presley, this is heartbreaking. I hope she is at peace in her father’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a few years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley,” LeAnn Rimes wrote.

Léa Remini too wrote how heartbroken she was over the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

“Lisa hasn’t had an easy life as some might think. May she be at peace resting with her son and father now,” she tweeted. “His mother Priscilla and his three daughters, Riley, Finley and Harper, are in my prayers.”

“My God, #LisaMariePresley is dead; I am in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t quite understand it,” Bette Midler wrote.

“So sad we have lost another shining star in the person of Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans,” Octavia Spencer tweeted.

Bret Michaels added, “My deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the family/friends on the loss of @LisaPresley.”

“So sad for Lisa Marie Presley,” wrote Andy Cohen.

Actor Cary Elwes added, “Rest in peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet, gentle soul. We send our deepest condolences to Priscilla, Riley, her family and friends. Heartbreakingly sad.”

Actor Shaun Cassidy sent his “love and prayers” to the Presley family.

Actress Jennifer Tilly shared how she had just visited Graceland.

“Funnily enough, I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this photo,” she said. wrote. “The guide told us that sometimes she dined in the dining room, and once she threw a party for her friends on the plane that bears her name. Rip sweet soul.”

Stella Parton also tweeted, “RiP Lisa Marie. Prayers for her mom, kids, friends, everyone who loved her.”

Musician William Patrick Corgan also expressed his grief, writing: “There is grief and then there is grief. It would be grief and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers for his family and her children at this difficult time. I really can’t find the words to express how truly sad this is. RIP @LisaPresley“

Geraldo Rivera wrote: “Simply terrible to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only daughter. My deepest condolences to his family. This is terrible news and I am truly sorry for the loss of Priscilla. “