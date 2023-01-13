Entertainment
Hollywood pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death
Lisa Marie Presley is remembered by those who knew her and those she touched.
The singer-songwriter died on January 12 at the age of 54 after suffering a medical alert and was taken to hospital.
It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us, her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. known. We ask for confidentiality as we try to come to terms with this profound loss. Thanks for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment.
Earlier today, Priscilla Presley asked people to keep her and our family in your prayers.
Celebrities have publicly mourned Lisa Marie after news of her untimely death began circulating.
John Travolta wrote about instagram his heart goes out to his family.
“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley,” he wrote.
“Oh no. This is horrible news. The whole world sends love and prayers to the children of Priscilla and Lisa Marie at this time. May it give you strength,” Diane Warren tweeted.
“Lisa Marie Presley, this is heartbreaking. I hope she is at peace in her father’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a few years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley,” LeAnn Rimes wrote.
Léa Remini too wrote how heartbroken she was over the death of Lisa Marie Presley.
“Lisa hasn’t had an easy life as some might think. May she be at peace resting with her son and father now,” she tweeted. “His mother Priscilla and his three daughters, Riley, Finley and Harper, are in my prayers.”
“My God, #LisaMariePresley is dead; I am in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t quite understand it,” Bette Midler wrote.
“So sad we have lost another shining star in the person of Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans,” Octavia Spencer tweeted.
Bret Michaels added, “My deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the family/friends on the loss of @LisaPresley.”
“So sad for Lisa Marie Presley,” wrote Andy Cohen.
Actor Cary Elwes added, “Rest in peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet, gentle soul. We send our deepest condolences to Priscilla, Riley, her family and friends. Heartbreakingly sad.”
Actor Shaun Cassidy sent his “love and prayers” to the Presley family.
Actress Jennifer Tilly shared how she had just visited Graceland.
“Funnily enough, I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this photo,” she said. wrote. “The guide told us that sometimes she dined in the dining room, and once she threw a party for her friends on the plane that bears her name. Rip sweet soul.”
Stella Parton also tweeted, “RiP Lisa Marie. Prayers for her mom, kids, friends, everyone who loved her.”
Musician William Patrick Corgan also expressed his grief, writing: “There is grief and then there is grief. It would be grief and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers for his family and her children at this difficult time. I really can’t find the words to express how truly sad this is. RIP @LisaPresley“
Geraldo Rivera wrote: “Simply terrible to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only daughter. My deepest condolences to his family. This is terrible news and I am truly sorry for the loss of Priscilla. “
|
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/news/hollywood-pays-tribute-lisa-marie-presley-death-rcna65637
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death
- Biden is taking the absolutely wrong approach to cracking down on Big Tech, critics say
- Uranium arriving at UK Heathrow Airport, not Pakistan: official | News
- Indo-Pakistani War on Twitter after Mission Majnu Trailer Released, Know Why
- Best Cold Weather Clothing, Shoes & Accessories Under $60 at Amazon: Jackets, Boots, Gloves
- PM Modi at the Voice of Global South summit
- Rashid Khan threatens to leave BBL after Cricket Australia cancel ODI series | Cricket
- Google warns Supreme Court against ‘uprooting’ controversial technology offerings
- When Imran Khan subtly insulted Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan in 2010. Watch | Web series
- Truth is one of our rights: Victims of Indonesia’s bloody past want more than regret from their president | Indonesia
- Shah Rukh Khan meets fans in his hotel room at 2am; proves why he is king khan
- Merrick Garland has been announced as a special counsel to oversee the investigation into the Biden documents