Kuttey Movie Review – A Dark and Raw Bollywood Movie





In the movie Kuttey, some of the prominent characters including Arjun Kapoor’s Gopal, Kumud Mishra’s Paaji, Tabu’s Pammi and Radhika Madan’s Lovely struggle to improve their situation. Everyone has great ideas, but they are all thwarted and end violently. Will some or all of them succeed in their mission? Will luck, or a “kutti cheez”, as some like to call it, also be on their side? The film’s prologue sets expectations of what you can expect. Kuttey’s gore and blood are generously sprinkled with black humor, rawness and harshness. This movie tries to shock you, but in the end you’ll realize how used to it all you are and you might even laugh when a newly introduced character dies in a tragic accident. You won’t be able to stop thinking about the phrases of Tabu’s character as the film is filled with absurd events that the characters have to deal with. The plot reads like a maze that all characters must navigate to escape their difficulties, which are like quicksand in that as they try to escape they are dragged further into danger. It’s not easy to handle a script like this, but new filmmaker Aasmaan Bharadwaj, who also wrote the screenplay, does it well. The film is divided into acts, each featuring a prologue and an epilogue. He takes his time setting up the film, so it can feel stretched and dragged at times; nevertheless, the anarchy begins in the second half. And by the time we get to the climax, it only intensifies. However, we thought the second half could have been a little less disorganized and the first half could have been a little cleaner. One of the most intriguing aspects of the film was the entire cast. The performances are the highlight of the film, as you might expect. The two actors with the most screen time are kumud mishra and arjun kapoor, and both will impress you. arjun kapoor should be specifically mentioned here. He is sometimes criticized for his facial expressions or lack thereof, although he excels in Kuttey. He’s fun to watch as an immoral cop who strictly adheres to his Mangalvaar ka vrat and will do whatever he can to escape a sticky situation. The best part is that he kills in the blink of an eye, which makes it impossible to classify him as a ruthless individual. As a law enforcement official with an ounce of morality but little real authority, kumud mishra is effortless. To escape, he must cooperate with the authorities. You can clearly see the desperation in his eyes, and he does a great job of conveying it. As usual, the taboo steals the show! She’s an accomplished performer who can effortlessly take on any role thrown at her, and playing Pammi in Kuttey was no exception. The brief screen time given to Naseerudin Shah is more like an extended cameo. Although Radhika Madan only appears in the second half, she is a treat to watch as she dominates every frame.



