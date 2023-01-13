Cold weather arrives in time for Aqua Freeze Festival in St. Clair Shores – Macomb Daily





The wintry weather returns just in time for this weekend’s Aqua Freeze Festival at Blossom Health Park in Clair Shores. The two-day event features ice sculptures, food trucks, a heated beer tent, live entertainment and an assortment of fun things to do outside. New this year is the Zs Pub-sponsored Fire & Ice sculpture in what the promoters say “combines the two elements into one jaw-dropping work of art.” The lakeside festival includes: Food trucks – Saturday deals will include Grampie’s Clam Shell, V’s Barista, Little Bros. Burgers, Senors, BBQ Daddy and Serving Time Eggrolls. On Sundays, try offerings from Pop’s Sweets on the Streets, Little Donut Factory, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Little Bros. Burgers, Dos Locos and BBQ Daddy

Ice sculptures

Horse-drawn wagon rides sponsored by the First State Bank

A heated craft beer tent

Live music by Destination Unknown, Bernadette Kathryn and the Lonely Days Band and The Orbitsuns

golf putt putt

Hot Chocolate sponsored by Paul Genaw Farm Bureau Insurance Brave souls will have the perfect weather to enjoy winter on the shores. Accuweather.com says conditions will be mostly sunny with a high near 32 degrees on Saturday. Clouds are moving in on Sunday – which is good news for the integrity of ice carving – and a high near 34. The hours are from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. :Blossom Heath Park is on Jefferson Avenue, a few blocks south of 10 Mile Road. Parking is free.

The event is hosted by the St. Clair Shores Parks and Recreation Department with input from the Cool City Committee. More than two dozen community-minded businesses sponsor the festival, including BAS Security Systems, First State Bank, Petitpren, St. Clair Shores City Attorney Robert Ihrie, and others.

