Have Bollywood musicians taken notice? —Entertainment News, Firstpost

At a time when the Hindi non-cinema film and music industry adamantly refuses to give up its fetish for fast-paced remixes, or recreations as they are fashionably called these days, the Telugu blockbuster RRR went ahead and won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes, for the catchy Naatu Naatu Number. The catchy song is already garnering Oscar buzz for composer MM Keeravani and fellow lyricist Chandrabose.

While the fast-paced number, built entirely on Indian beats, continues to garner international attention, its success heralds simplifications of how the West likes to perceive and accept Indian mainstream entertainment. Understand why the West supports Naatu Naatu, in this context, also helps to understand why most of what the Hindi music industry has generated recently has struggled to make a meaningful impact anywhere. This is a wake-up call for new-age Hindi songwriters to look beyond the fleeting infatuation generated by their revamped sound of music, which has come to be characterized as an exaggerated mix of Sufi melodies. /punjabi/folk and occasionally EDM beats punched with rap interludes.

Like AR Rahmans Oscar and Golden Globe winner Jai Ho in Slumdog Millionaire, Naatu Naatu is surely not the best composition of its creator. But, just like Jai Hothem RRR song finds an X factor in its instant ability to connect with listeners. Both of these numbers are created from simplistic and original sounds that have universal appeal. Both songs refer to a joie de vivre that traditionally defines popular Indian cinema and its music as sources of mass entertainment. Above all, both songs are about an energetic beat.

In the case of Naatu Naatu, Keeravani mentions the song’s authentic Indian beat as its highlight, noting how the beat is unlike anything done in the West. The rhythm is 6/8. It’s not heard very often in the West, but more often in India and sometimes in Africa and countries like that, he told Variety, adding that the rhythm was what mainly caught the public’s attention. western.

Compare that to the Hindi film music scene of last year, when nearly every hit song crossing genres from Kesaria to Yellow colorfrom Thumkeshwari to Chinna atone and of Doobey to Kaala Jaadu revealed an elaborate Western hangover in tone and/or pacing. The remixed/re-created batch was also far from original, with hits such as manike or the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 the title track was just rehashing what worked before. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has typically stuck to Indian notes in Gangubai Kathiawadi, but the filmmaker has always been an exception to the rule in Bollywood.

Interesting way, Naatu Naatuhad a bigger impact with its Hindi version, Naacho Naacho, on the Internet. Sung by Vishal Mishra and Rahul Sipligunj to lyrics by Riya Mukherjees, Naacho Naachorecorded for Hindi version of RRRhas 220 million views (and counting) on ​​the official YouTube songs page, compared to around 113 million views (and counting) for Naatu Naatu on the same platform. The success story also repeated itself for the song in its Kannada (Halli Naatu), Tamil (Naattu Koothu) and Malayalam (Karinthol) versions. The Globes, of course, recognized the original Telugu song and the frenzy generated by Naatu Naatu is not just about its rhythm or its lyrics. Much of the songs’ worldwide popularity is due to the distinct image that RRR’s director, SS Rajamouli, has dreamed up.

Although it is described as a stereotypical dance number, Naatu Naatu like Jai Ho successfully brings to life on screen the dynamism that the melody and lyrics of the songs express. The song recorded in the voices of Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in its Telugu version creates a fiery naatu vibe, the word means dance in the language. Well-timed, Rajamouli’s trains focus entirely on the dancing skills of his film’s two heroes, Ram Charan and NTR Jr, rather than devoting effort or expense to lavish decor or elaborate visual effects to liven up the look of the song. As the two stars, both super dancers, bring the number’s spirited step to life in a party sequence, the impact of the lyrics hit you for no reason like a raging bull in an open field, like a dancer at a ritual to pay homage to the deity, like the rhythm of a drum making your heart beat faster and, it must be a dance of the lot as if you are chewing green chili pepper.

As these lyrics underscore, there is a celebration of wildly pitched camp in the song which, in turn, defines the essence of the film itself. It’s a tone of entertainment that Bollywood seems to be quickly forgetting, consumed by the current wave of serving up sanitized realism in the name of conveying a social message. Mainstream Hindi films of late have tackled a range of socially relevant themes, but have generally failed to generate any impact due to confusing writing and directing. New-age Hindi filmmakers want to portray realism, but they can’t do without gallery-played entertainment that could pay off for their producers. Their treatment of the songs for the most part suffered from similar confusion. Hindi filmmakers who wish to incorporate songs into their narratives mostly opt for one of two options, the songs are either forced into the narrative as dance elements or they are played as part of the background music of the film minus the lip sync. In the former, the emphasis on the dance distracts from the song and in the latter, the song becomes secondary to the plot for all sorts of effect.

The success of Naatu Naatu in the West shows that when it comes to India, international audiences love to watch quirky and over-the-top entertainment served in desi style. Naatu Naatu, a pure naach-gaana package that matches Rajamouli-sized drama and epic action, found favor with Western audiences and award show voters alike. In the era of Wests inclusiveness, this holds the promise of wonderful times ahead for Indian showbiz. Bollywood must take note.

Vinayak Chakravorty is a Delhi-NCR based film critic, columnist and journalist.

Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterand Instagram.