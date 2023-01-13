Lee Ryan found guilty of racially aggravated assault | Entertainment
Lee Ryan was found guilty of racially motivated assault.
The Blue singer faced a series of charges relating to an incident on board a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year, and Thursday (12.01.23) , he was convicted of being drunk on a plane. , racially aggravated simple assault by beating and behaving abusively towards a cabin crew member.
Additionally, he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer with a bite, an incident that occurred during his arrest after he got off the plane.
Earlier today, Ealing Magistrates Court heard the 39-year-old singer tell the black stewardess ‘I want your chocolate kids’.
Testifying, the PNC said: “He was commenting on my complexion, you’re my chocolate darling, my chocolate cookie, and I’m having your chocolate kids.
“I felt like he was saying I was beautiful to a black person because of the way he was describing my color.”
She told him to “stay away” when he then approached her from behind and said, “Before I get off that plane, I need a kiss from you.”
She claimed he then grabbed her wrists before the passengers intervened.
She added: “He was towering over me, like leaning in to kiss me.
“He said, ‘I want your chocolate kids.’ I was intimidated, felt a little embarrassed like I wasn’t doing my duty properly.
“To get feedback on my color whether intentionally or unintentionally was just unacceptable and so derogatory.
“I just felt like it wasn’t fair and I shouldn’t have to put up with it.
“I don’t go to work to be mugged or harassed.”
The tearful singer told the court he ‘bored’ the passenger next to him by asking him about the book he was reading, but couldn’t remember anything after that.
“My band member is black, I’m not racist, I’ve had black girlfriends, mixed race girlfriends.
“It was banter, just drunken banter I guess, there was no malice or intention to upset anyone.
“I didn’t mean to cause anyone distress or be racist, it was just a poor choice of words I guess.”
The “All Rise” singer maintained that his actions were “playful” and denied being racist with the use of chocolate.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos