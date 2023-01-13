Singer, songwriter, Elvis’ daughter was 54 – The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley, the smoky-voiced singer and songwriter who led a soap opera existence as the only child of Elvis Presley and first wife of Michael Jackson, has died. She was 54 years old.

Presley died Thursday at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center after an episode of cardiac arrest earlier in the day at her home in Calabasas, Calif., her mother, actress Priscilla Presley, said in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for confidentiality as we try to come to terms with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. For the moment, there will be no further comment.”

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene before transporting Lisa Marie to the hospital.

She and her mother attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, when Austin Butler won for his starring role as her father in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

In his acceptance speech, Butler said, “I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros. and the Presley family. Thanks guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever.

Earlier, she called her turn “nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler beautifully channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul.

Presley’s Edgy Debut Album, Capitol Records To whom it May concern, produced by Glen Ballard, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart in 2003, featured the singles “Lights Out” and “Sinking In” and was quickly certified gold. She wrote or co-wrote all 11 songs on the LP.

She followed two years later with Now what — which included “Idiot,” a song about kissing a former lover and a cover of Don Henley’s “Dirty Laundry” — and 2012 storm and grace, a roots rock effort produced by T Bone Burnett. The first single from it was the swampy “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”.

Presley toured in support of these albums, with The Hollywood Reporter praising a 2013 concert at City Winery in New York that “revealed endearing warmth and vulnerability”.

Along the way, she recorded duets featuring her late father’s vocals for singles such as “In the Ghetto”, “I Love You Because” and “Where No One Stands Alone”.

As a singer, she Told the Associated Press in 2005, “I first had to overcome a preconceived idea of ​​myself. I had to kind of go through that and show up, and that was the first hurdle, and then now sing in front of everyone…and then [there was] the second [as] I’m offspring of – you know, who I’m offspring of. I had a few hurdles to jump through, that’s for sure. But the balance has never tipped too much the other way.

She was born in Memphis on February 1, 1968, as the only child of Elvis and Priscilla, who were married on May 1, 1967 at the Aladdin in Las Vegas. After her parents divorced when she was 4, she moved to Los Angeles to live with her mother, although she regularly visited her father in his hometown.

She wrote and sang about it in “Lights Out”: “I cried every time I left you, and then I didn’t want to see you anymore. …I always keep my watch two hours late.

She was 9 when Elvis died at age 42 on August 16, 1977.

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley at their home in Memphis with Lisa Marie Presley in February 1968. Courtesy of Everett Collection

Presley became joint heir to her estate with her grandfather, Vernon Presley, and her great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley. After their deaths in 1979 and 1980, respectively, she became the sole surviving beneficiary and she inherited his estate at the age of 25.

In 2004, she sold 85% of the holdings for $100 million to SFX Entertainment founder Robert FX Sillerman, but kept her father’s 13-acre Graceland estate in Memphis.

She oversaw the launch of a deeply personal exhibition at Graceland, “Elvis…Through His Daughter’s Eyes,” in 2012.

Presley was married to musician Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994, Jackson from 1994 to 1996, actor Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004, and guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood from 2006 to 21. All of her marriages ended by a divorce; she had been estranged from Lockwood for about five years before their marriage officially ended. (She and Keough remained close, however.)

In a 2003 interview with rolling stonePresley said she was still married to Keough and just friends with Jackson when child abuse accusations began to surround the pop star.

“I got into this whole, ‘I’ll save you’ thing,” she said. “I thought everything he did – philanthropy and the kids thing and all that – was awesome, and maybe we could save the world together… OK. Hello. I was delusional. I had a romantic idea in my head that I could save him and we could save the world.

Survivors include her three daughters, model actress Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley. Her son, Benjamin, 27, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in July 2020.

“It’s a real choice to continue, a choice that I have to make every day and which is a constant challenge to say the least… But I continue for my daughters,” she said. wrote a month later. “I continue because my son made it very clear in his final moments that caring for and watching over his little sisters was at the forefront of his mind and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they loved them.