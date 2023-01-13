Entertainment
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54 Daily Press
Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter devoted to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized with a medical emergency. She was 54 years old.
His death at a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by his mother, Priscilla, hours after her daughter was rushed to hospital after having a medical emergency at home.
It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us, Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the most passionate, strongest and most loving woman I have ever known.
Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, shared his father’s charisma with the hooded eyes, cheeky smile, low sultry voice and followed him professionally, releasing his own rock albums in the 2000s. and appearing on stage with Pat Benatar. and Richard Hawley among others.
She even formed a direct musical bond with her father, adding her vocals to Elvis recordings such as In the Ghetto and Dont Cry Daddy, a mournful ballad that reminded her of the untimely death of her mother (and grandmother). mother of Lisa Marie), Gladys Presley.
It’s been my whole life, she told The Associated Press in 2012, speaking of her father’s influence. It’s not something I listen to now and it’s different. Although I can listen more closely. I remain consistent that I have always been a fan. He has always influenced me.
Her birth, exactly nine months after her parents’ wedding, made international news and her past was rarely far from her mind. With the release of Baz Luhrmann’s major musical feature last year, Elvis, Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley had attended red carpets and award shows alongside stars of the film.
She was at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, celebrating the Austin Butlers award for playing her father. A few days before, she was in Memphis at Graceland, the mansion where Elvis lived, and died on January 8 to celebrate her father’s birthday.
Presley lived with her mother, an actress known for Dallas and the Naked Gun films, in California after her parents separated in 1973. She recalled early memories of her father during his visits to Graceland, golfing in the neighborhood and seeing his daily life. entrances down stairs.
He was always completely, completely prepared. You would never see him in his pajamas walking down the steps, ever, she told The Associated Press in 2012. You would only ever see him in an outfit ready to be seen.
Elvis Presley died in August 1977, when he was just 42 and she was 9. Lisa Marie was staying at Graceland at the time and would remember him kissing him goodnight hours before he collapsed and never recovered. When she saw him again the next day, he was lying face down in the bathroom.
I just had a feeling, she told Rolling Stone in 2003. He wasn’t okay. All I know is that I had it (a feeling), and it happened. I was obsessed with death very early on.
It will later make the headlines. Fight against drugs and some very public weddings. Her four husbands included Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.
Jackson and Presley married in the Dominican Republic in 1994, but the marriage ended two years later and was defined by numerous awkward public appearances, including an unexpected kiss from Jackson at the MTV Video Music Awards and a joint interview with Diane Sawyer when she defended her husband against allegations that he sexually abused a minor.
Her other celebrity marriage was even shorter: Cage filed for divorce after four months of marriage in 2002.
I had to kind of run into a lot of walls and trees, she told the AP in 2012. But now I can also go back and tell you everything that was going on around me and all the different people around me and all the awww and it wasn’t a good situation anyway. It didn’t help. Anyway, it was a growing process. It was just in a different way. It was right in front of everyone the whole time. Because everything is documented of course.
Lisa Marie has been involved in many humanitarian causes, from poverty relief programs administered by the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation to Hurricane Katrina relief efforts. She would receive official citations from New Orleans and Memphis, Tennessee for her work.
Presley had two children, actor Riley Keough, born in 1989, and Benjamin Keough, born in 1992, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood in 2008.
Her marriage to Lockwood would end in a combative and protracted divorce which began in 2016 and was still unresolved when she died, although they were declared single in 2021. The fight saw the daughters, now aged 15, temporarily remanded in custody in 2017. Presley and Lockwood were later granted joint custody, but were still at odds over the issue, with Lockwood asking for more child support from Presley.
Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at age 27. Presley expressed her grief, writing in an essay last August that she was living in the horrific reality of her relentless grips since my son’s death two years ago.
I have been dealing with death, grief and loss since I was 9 years old. I’ve had more than anyone in my life and somehow I’ve made it this far, she wrote in an essay shared with People magazine.
But this one, the death of my beautiful, beautiful son? The sweetest, most amazing being I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing, who made me feel so honored every day to be his mother? Who looked so much like his grandfather on so many levels that he actually scared me? What worried me even more for him than I naturally would have? the test continued. No. Just no… no no no no…
Lisa Marie became the sole heir to the Elvis Presley Trust after her father’s death. Along with Elvis Presley Enterprises, the trust managed Graceland and other assets until it sold its controlling interest in 2005. It retained ownership of Graceland Mansion itself, the 13 acres surrounding it, and the objects inside the house. His son is buried there, along with his father and other members of the Presley family.
Lisa Marie Presley is a former Scientologist. Her son was born in 1992 under guidelines set by Church of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, according to an AP story at the time, but later broke with Scientology.
Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley regularly visited Graceland for huge fan celebrations on the anniversaries of Elvis’ death and birthday. One of the two planes at Graceland is called Lisa Marie.
After her 2003 debut album To Whom It May Concern, some fans came to see her perform just out of curiosity considering her famous family, she told the AP in 2005.
I first had to overcome a preconceived idea of myself, she said of the obstacles to becoming a singer-songwriter.
I had to kind of go through that and introduce myself, and that was the first hurdle, then now sing in front of everyone, then it was the second, and I’m the offspring of you know, who I am the offspring of me had some hurdles to jump through, no doubt, she continued. But the balance has never tipped too much the other way.
Entertainment writers Andrew Dalton and Ryan Pearson contributed to this report.
