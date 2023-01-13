Ragini Dwivedi to make Bollywood debut at Walker House with Parambrata Chatterjee





The actress has worked in six movies in 2022 and is starting 2023 on a high. Ragini has completed one program of this film in London and will be heading to Chandigargh for the second program soon.

Chennai ,

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi will soon be seen in a Hindi film.

By Latha Srinivasan: Ragini Dwivedi rose to fame in Kannada cinema with her films Kempe Gowda, Shiva and Ragini IPS. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with a horror movie titled Walker House. The film is directed by Ayush and stars Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee. According to reports, 60% of the film has already been canned in London and the rest will be shot in India. The film is directed by Ayush, a rookie director, who has worked with renowned directors. The cinematography is by Vikas, who has previously worked in films like Dhoom 2 and Bang Bang, along with other DOPs. LANGUAGE NO BARRIER Speaking to the media about his debut, Ragini said language was no longer a barrier. “I am a Punjabi, I started my career in Kannada. I slowly made the transition to different languages. Today, Kannada films have pan-Indian reach and I am happy to make my mark in Bollywood at the right time. time,” she said. READ I How KGF, Yash and Hombale Films Changed the Perception and Path of Kannada Film Industry Ragini plays Parambrata’s wife in the film and he plays a cop. Her role is that of a modern woman and a cosmopolitan city. She had posted New Beginnings on her Instagram account when she started the film in London in December. MISSION 2023 Raguini has many plans for 2023 in his kitty. She said she has completed shooting one Kannada movie, two Tamil movies, one Malayalam movie and one Telugu movie. The Malayalam film is going to be released in multiple languages. At the moment, the actress has taken a break and is spending time at home with her family. As she posted on her social networks, she is a big foodie and is taking full advantage of the break. Ragini told the media that she is very excited about 2023 and entering Bollywood now. 2020 was a bad year for Ragini as she was arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drug case and spent 140 days in jail. She said things felt good and she was in a happy place today. Edited by: Latha Srinivasan Posted on: January 13, 2023

