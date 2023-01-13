Networking, square dancing and blue grass music offerings





Choose one of the events happening in and around the area to fill your week. I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities as cancellations may occur. Events listed are January 12-21. Friday The Pennyroyal Opera House will host Open Highway Bluegrass Band. The band will perform with new member John Keith, who will play mandolin. The opening group should be Just Plain Grass. The kitchen and doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit www.pennyroyalbluegrass.comor the Pennyroyal Facebook page. Pennyroyal Opera House, 139 Fair Ave., Quaker City. Tuesday Business after hours. Who said networking couldn’t be fun? Stop by G&T’s Faded Barbershop from 5-6:30 p.m. to chat and get to know other local professionals. Hosted by the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce, this recurring event takes place at various locations across Cambridge and is open to anyone looking to make more connections. Refreshments will be served and prizes will be awarded. For more information, call the chamber at 740-439-6688. G&T Faded Hair Salon, 706 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge. January the 21st Square dance. Make the short trip to the Belmont County Fairgrounds and rock your partner in Deep Down Country during the square dance. The event is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will take place in the WISE building. For more information, visit the Deep Down Country Facebook page. Belmont County Fairgrounds, 45420 Roscoe Road, Saint Clairsville. As highlighted in last week’s column: Friday. The Commodores. People’s Bank Theatre. Tickets range from $75 to $188 for the pit area. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the People’s Bank Theater website. The show is due to start at 8 p.m. For more information, call 740-371-5152. People’s Bank Theater, 222 Putnam Street, Marietta.

Friday. Josh Turner. Tickets start at $58. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center website. For more information, call 330-308-6400. The Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas, 330 University Dr. NE, New Philadelphia.

Saturday. 2007 OVAC and PVC Championship 15 years of recognition. The Lady Warriors take the time to recognize the 2007 OVAC and SSC Championship team. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. For more information, call 740-489-5005. Buckeye Trail Secondary School, 65553 Wintergreen Road, Lore City.

Saturday. Marietta Ice Festival. The festival features 16 ice sculptures on display throughout the historic and commercial district and live ice sculptures. The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, call 740-885-8194. Downtown Mariette. Want your event listed or know something you’d like us to share? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.

