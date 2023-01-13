Spotlight: Lower Colombia entertainment listings

Oregon Way Tavern: open jam hosted by Steelhead, 7 p.m. on Wednesdays; 9 p.m. Karaoke, Thursday through Saturday, 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

Beijing acrobats: 7:30-9:30 p.m. January 20, Columbia Theater Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Founded in 1986, the Peking Acrobats have been featured on numerous television shows and television specials. They set the human chair stack record on FOX’s “Guinness Book Primetime” TV show in 199, where they balanced six people on six chairs 21 feet in the air with no safety lines. They appeared on “Ocean’s 11”. Tickets are $50 and $55 per adult, $50 per person for seniors (62 and older) and military personnel, and $20 per person 17 and under. Tickets are available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday), by calling 360-575-9499, or by visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

Southwest Washington Symphony Orchestra Winter Concert: 3 p.m., February 5, to celebrate the town of Longview’s centennial with music, dance and films from the Roaring Twenties, at the Columbia Theater for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview, free.

Paul Anca: 7 p.m. on February 26, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Anka has over 500 songs to her credit and 100 million albums sold, according to a statement from Ilani. He also had a song on the Billboard charts for seven consecutive decades. Her career began in 1957, when Diana sold 20 million records. Other hits include Puppy Love, Lonely Boy, My Way, Hometown, The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson theme and more. Tickets: $39 and $59. Tickets available on ilaniresort.com and ticketmaster.com.

COLUMBIA THEATER FILM SERIES

All films shown at the Columbia Theater Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. All films are screened at 2 p.m.

Admission per film is $8 per person. Tickets available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday), by calling 360-575-8499 or by visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

January 15: Funny Girl (1968), with Barbra Streisand, Walter Pidgeon and Omar Shariff.

March 5: Hair (1979), with John Savage, Treat Williams and Beverly D’Angelo.

April 2: Peter Rabbit (2018).

May 7: Paint Your Wagon (1969), with Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood.

STAGE DOOR CONCERT SERIES

Held at the Columbia Theater Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview, the Stage Door concert series is an intimate evening. Guests must enter through the backstage door. Cafe-style seating takes place on the stage with complimentary appetizers provided by Magpie Productions and an open wine bar provided by Roland Wines. Each concert takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The cost of each concert is $65 per person. Save 10% if you buy a seat for each Stage Door concert or a table (four seats) for a performance. Tickets available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 360-575-8499 or by visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

January 14: Marina Trio. Marina Christopher and her band Marina and the Dreamboats deliver an addictive blend of jazz, soul and classic pop, notes the Columbia Theater website.

February 11th:Catherine Rose. A folk singer from Oregon, Roses grew up listening to Irish and Scottish folk music. After her grandmother passed away, she discovered handwritten Irish folk songs tucked away inside her grandmother’s piano bench, according to the theater’s website. Roses’ influences include Susan McKeown, Christy Moore, Mairad Ni Mhaonaigh, Niamh Parsons, Dougie MacLean, Kate Rusby, Kat Eggleston and more.

March 4: Ken Waldman and the Savages. Waldman will be joined by banjo player Rich Kuras and other guests. Kuras, a former Longview resident, started playing banjo and calling square dances 45 years ago.

April 22: Larhonda Steele celebrates Nina Simone. The legendary Simone, who was an avid civil rights activist, sang a mix of jazz, blues and folk music. Steele, a prominent North West blues singer, will be joined on stage by Mark Steele, Ward Griffiths and Leah Hinchcliff.

RAINY MONTH SERIES

Sponsored by Fiber Federal Credit Union, the Rainy Months Series is a live performance series for young families held select Sunday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. during the rainy months of January through May and held at the Columbia Theater Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Tickets are $10 per person or a family pack of four tickets for $30. Tickets are available at the box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday), by calling 360-575-9499, or by visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.

January 22: In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson. In 1947, the Year of the Boar, a young girl leaves China with her parents for a new start in America.

February 18: JongleMania. A juggling performance by Rhys Thomas.

12th of March: Doctor Kaboom. David Epley, through the character of Doktor Kaboom, presents original interactive science comedies for all ages.

April 30: Pirate School. Actor David Engel has years of experience on stage and screen. Because kids crave to be part of the action, all of its shows are reminiscent of outdoor play and feature immersive active participation from the entire audience, according to the Columbia Theater website.

The spring show at the Stageworks Northwest Theater is Sarah Ruhl’s comedy In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play. Leslie Slape will direct. Roles are available for four women and three men. A manager is also required.

In the sexually repressed Victorian era, the development of electricity led to the invention of the vibrator as a treatment for a female condition called hysteria. The piece is an exploration of the disconnect between gender and class.

Auditions will be held January 23 at 6 p.m. at Stageworks, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Email [email protected] for more information.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archive Center: Historical exhibits of the Naselle-Grays River territory. Opening hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: January’s featured artists are Kory and Rachel Dollar. Join the artists for the first Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month for music and refreshments. Works by artists are exhibited throughout the month alongside 40 local cooperative galleries. Craft cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11am-4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. 1418 Commerce Avenue, Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.















Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that traveled up the Long Beach Peninsula. Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. FREE ENTRANCE. 115 SE Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446, columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Donations accepted. 405 Allen Street, Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery at Longview Public Library: Washington State and Oregon Photography by Ronda Lutz Photography through January. From the Okanagan Highlands in winter to the springtime waterfalls of Mount Rainier and the Columbia River Gorge, Lutz all shares the vastly different landscapes that encompass the Pacific Northwest. Opening hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, opening of the museum and the village hall. Site tours now available for groups 15 and under. To register, go online at lelooska.org/visit-reservation.

Forsberg Art Gallery of Lower Columbia College: Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. In the college’s Rose Center for the Arts gallery, 1528 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510, www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Historical Museum of Oregon: Hours: 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday (except holidays), Third Floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items that people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and the originals returned to the owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, [email protected]