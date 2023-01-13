Operation Java Bollywood Remake Script Complete, Cast Update Coming Soon: Tharun Moorthy





Malayalam director Tharun Moorthys’ debut project, Operation Java, was one of the most talked about films after its release. The film, which was among the first Malayalam releases to hit theaters after they reopened after the pandemic shutdowns in the state, also received great reception when it started airing on ZEE5 in 2021. Operation Java, which had Lukman Avaran and Balu Varghese in mind, revolved around two engineers who are hired as temporary employees to help the Kerala Cyber ​​Police solve three major cases. The police procedural also showcased the struggles in the lives of the two unemployed youngsters, while shedding light on how the cops’ digital investigative wing works. Last year, the filmmaker confirmed that the rights to remake the films for several languages ​​had been sold. In an exclusive chat with OTTplay recently, Tharun gave us an update on his status. Last I heard, the script is done as the writers had called it, asking for some suggestions. I guess there will be an update soon, the manager said. The filmmaker, who also helmed Saudi Vellakka, revealed he has also been approached to direct Bollywood films. The director is delighted with the feedback Saudi Vellakka, which revolves around the challenges faced by the people due to the delay in legal verdicts in the country, has received since it started streaming on Sony LIV last week. The Java operation also had a wide reach after its release on the OTT platform, he said. When asked if Saudi Vellakka’s remake rights had also been sold, he replied that the deal had not yet been finalized. Meanwhile, the filmmaker will once again collaborate with Saudi Vellakkas producers Urvashi Theaters for another film, which he says will be markedly different from Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka.

