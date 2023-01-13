Hollywood producers hail blockbuster sequels as Oscar voting begins





Los Angeles (AFP) Major Hollywood producers named the hit sequels ‘Avatar: Waterway’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ among last year’s best films on Thursday, the same day as the vote for the nominations for the Oscars has begun.

The Producers Guild of America holds its own prestigious awards each year and unveiled a shortlist of 10 films, which also included the Marvel superhero sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The “Avatar” and “Top Gun” sequels each grossed well over $1 billion – and the “Black Panther” sequel some $800 million – at the global box office, as theaters partially closed. recovered in 2022 after devastating pandemic shutdowns. While producers may have a reputation for chasing box office money rather than critical acclaim, the PGA’s 8,000-plus freelance moguls and financiers have a very good track record when it comes to predicting Oscar success. which wrap up Tinseltown’s extensive awards season. Twelve of the last 15 Best Picture Oscar winners have won the equivalent PGA award first, including the last two winners, ‘CODA’ and ‘Nomadland’. The PGA released its shortlist this year the same day the voting window for Oscar nominations opened. Also in the running for the PGA’s top prize were critical darlings “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” all of which won Golden Globes this week. The other four films vying for the producers’ accolade this year were ‘Elvis’, ‘Tar’, ‘The Whale’ and ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ – yet another sequel. The PGA Awards gala will take place on February 25, before the Oscars conclude the Los Angeles awards marathon on March 12. AFP 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230113-hollywood-producers-salute-blockbuster-sequels-as-oscar-vote-begins

