Saudi Arabia and Singapore buy 10% of Kakao Entertainment





Kakao Entertainment sold 1.2 trillion won ($964.2 million) worth of shares to Saudi Arabia and Singapore, with the two countries’ sovereign wealth funds buying more than 10% of the company. The bold financing comes at a time of economic challenges globally and for the entertainment industry in particular and after a difficult year for Kakao, which owns 66.08% of Kakao Entertainment. It also comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to pump more money into entertainment properties to help cover its oil addiction. In the deal disclosed on Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC each invested 600 billion won in the company. The two bought 2,261,677 shares and together they will own 10.21% of the company. It is significant that we were able to secure funds of this magnitude at a time when the Korean and global markets are facing many uncertainties and investment sentiment has weakened, said the Chief Investment Officer and Vice President. Kakao executive Bae Jae-hyun, who led the deal. He went on to say that the transaction is a testament to Kakao Entertainments intellectual property (IP) competitiveness and growth potential. Kakao Entertainment is a webtoon and web novel company and operates Melon, Korea’s largest music streaming service. The funds will be invested in realizing Kakao’s vision of Beyond Korea, where Kakao aims to become a global entertainment company. Half of the funds will be used to propel global businesses in stories, intellectual property and music, while the other half will be used for mergers and acquisitions, according to investment sources. Kakao Entertainment is actively pursuing M&A activities to expand the company’s size and purchase more intellectual property. In 2021, it purchased Tapas Media and Radish Media and merged the US properties into Tapas Entertainment, a service based on webtoons and web novels, in 2022. In 2021, it acquired Antenna Music, a multi-entertainment agency founded by the singer-songwriter. You Hee-yul and featuring celebrities such as Yu Jae-seok and Melon. Kakao Entertainment has produced a number of hits, such as the drama series “Business Proposal”, which is distributed and aired on Netflix and local broadcaster SBS, the Netflix original “Narco-Saints” and “Hunt”, a movie released in ‘last year. The entertainment company has a full lineup coming this year, including “Gyeongseong Creature” and “The Match,” both Netflix originals, and “The Worst of Evil,” a Disney+ series. A Kakao spokesperson said there were “no immediate plans” to apply for initial public offerings (IPOs). The company had planned to list last year, but the offering was postponed due to market stagnation and lack of profit. GIC is already invested in Kakao Entertainment’s Podotree subsidiary, now known as Kakao Page, through Anchor Equity Partners. Anchor Equity Partners is Kakao Entertainment’s second-largest shareholder, with a 12.43% stake. PIF acquired 9.14% of Nexon for 2.42 trillion won early last year to become the second largest shareholder in April 2022. It is also NCSoft’s second largest shareholder, with a 9.26% stake. BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]

