Celebrate Lohri with these Bollywoods with little Punjabi Tadka





New Delhi: No festival is complete without dancing to a Bollywood number. Especially when it comes to Lohri, the energy should always stay high. Lohri is celebrated with great pomp and zeal in different regions. Residents of the Punjabi and Sikh communities lit bonfires outside their homes, sang, danced around the bonfire and threw food like popcorn, puffed rice and other objects to express their gratitude to the Lord. Here are some Bollywood songs with a bit of Punjabi Tadka to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and joy. Lodi de Veer Zaara Lo aa gayi Lodi ve was a beautiful song from the 2004 film Veer Zara by Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The music, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Hema Malini and Shah Rukh, is set in the Punjabi countryside and gives a more realistic feel to the Lohri party. 2. Maachis Chappa Chappa A foot-tapping Lohri track from the film Maachis, Chappa Chappa, with lyrical content by Gulzar and music by Vishal Bhardwaj, is set in the terrain of Punjabi activism. 3. Charha De Rang by Yamla Pagla Deewana The track Charha De Rang from the movie Yamla Pagla Deewana, featuring the Deol brothers, is yet another gorgeous song by Lohri, through her dance performance all around the bonfire and the hot climate. 4. Laal Ghagra from Good Newwz Celebrating Lohri for the first time with your little one? This is the song you need for the mood. Another beautiful song by Lohri featuring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. This track is about a child’s first Lohri. 5. Saadi Gali by Tanu Weds Manu This song is for the newly married couple celebrating Lohri for the first time. Saadi Gali is one of the popular songs that needs no introduction. The song is from the film Tanu Weds Manu starring R. Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut. Lohri is a culturally significant occasion for the Punjabi community, and it is commemorated every year to bid farewell to winter in Punjab, Haryana and other parts of northern India.

